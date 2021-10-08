White & Case Announces the Election of 59 New Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Global law firm White & Case LLP announced the promotion of 59 lawyers around the world to its partnership today. The promotions are effective on January 1, 2022, and represent 12 of the Firm's global practices across 24 locations throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

"Our new partners represent a rich and diverse set of skills, experience and backgrounds," said White & Case Chair Hugh Verrier. "This is our largest class of White & Case partners ever. It reflects our commitment to deliberate, strategic growth that supports exceptional service for our clients globally. We are investing in our people for the long term."

Listed by the regions in which they are based, our new partners are:

Americas (22 new partners)

Adam M. Acosta has been named a partner in our Global Antitrust Practice. Based in Washington, DC , Adam focuses on antitrust litigation, government investigations and related counseling.



has been named a partner in our Global Antitrust Practice. Based in , Adam focuses on antitrust litigation, government investigations and related counseling. Kevin C. Adam has been named a partner in our Global Antitrust Practice. Based in Boston , Kevin focuses on complex litigation and counseling in matters concerning both antitrust and intellectual property law issues. He has experience advising clients in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.



has been named a partner in our Global Antitrust Practice. Based in , Kevin focuses on complex litigation and counseling in matters concerning both antitrust and intellectual property law issues. He has experience advising clients in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. Christoffer Adler has been named a partner in our Global Debt Finance Practice. Based in Los Angeles, Christoffer advises sponsors, banks and direct lenders on leveraged and investment-grade financing transactions.



has been named a partner in our Global Debt Finance Practice. Based in Los Angeles, Christoffer advises sponsors, banks and direct lenders on leveraged and investment-grade financing transactions. Aaron Colodny has been named a partner in our Global Financial Restructuring and Insolvency Practice. Based in Los Angeles, Aaron focuses on chapter 11 proceedings, out-of-court restructurings and complex litigation, representing both debtors and creditors.



has been named a partner in our Global Financial Restructuring and Insolvency Practice. Based in Los Angeles, Aaron focuses on chapter 11 proceedings, out-of-court restructurings and complex litigation, representing both debtors and creditors. Elodie Gal has been named a partner in our Global Capital Markets Practice in New York . Elodie focuses on securities offerings, advising on complex securities law issues for capital markets transactions and for SEC reporting companies.



has been named a partner in our Global Capital Markets Practice in . Elodie focuses on securities offerings, advising on complex securities law issues for capital markets transactions and for SEC reporting companies. Emilio Grandío has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Houston, Emilio focuses on domestic and cross-border M&A transactions with an emphasis on cross-border transactions in Latin America .



has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Houston, Emilio focuses on domestic and cross-border M&A transactions with an emphasis on cross-border transactions in . Fern Han has been named a partner in our Global Project Development and Finance Practice. Based in Houston, Fern acts for both lenders and borrowers on a wide variety of finance, project finance and project development matters.



has been named a partner in our Global Project Development and Finance Practice. Based in Houston, Fern acts for both lenders and borrowers on a wide variety of finance, project finance and project development matters. Matthew Hendy has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in New York, Matthew advises private equity funds and corporate clients on domestic and global M&A and equity investments.



has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in New York, Matthew advises private equity funds and corporate clients on domestic and global M&A and equity investments. Sam Hershey has been named a partner in our Global Commercial Litigation Practice. Based in New York , Sam represents clients in federal and state court litigation, with a focus on bankruptcy matters.



has been named a partner in our Global Commercial Litigation Practice. Based in , Sam represents clients in federal and state court litigation, with a focus on bankruptcy matters. Daniel Kozin has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in New York, Daniel advises private equity funds and corporate clients on domestic and global M&A and equity investments.



has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in New York, Daniel advises private equity funds and corporate clients on domestic and global M&A and equity investments. Julian Lamm has been named a partner in our Global Commercial Litigation Practice. Based in Los Angeles , Julian represents multinational corporations in complex civil litigation, with a focus on the technology sector.



has been named a partner in our Global Commercial Litigation Practice. Based in , Julian represents multinational corporations in complex civil litigation, with a focus on the technology sector. Scott Levi has been named a partner in our Global Capital Markets Practice in New York . Scott advises public companies and companies going public on corporate governance matters, including compliance with US securities laws.



has been named a partner in our Global Capital Markets Practice in . Scott advises public companies and companies going public on corporate governance matters, including compliance with US securities laws. Katherine McCullough has been named a partner in our Global Capital Markets Practice. Based in Washington, DC , Katherine advises investment funds, both on the sponsor and investor side. Her investor-side work includes representing sovereign wealth funds and university endowments.



has been named a partner in our Global Capital Markets Practice. Based in , Katherine advises investment funds, both on the sponsor and investor side. Her investor-side work includes representing sovereign wealth funds and university endowments. Amara Mullins has been named a partner in our Global Commercial Litigation Practice in Los Angeles . Amara represents technology companies in litigation and regulatory disputes.



has been named a partner in our Global Commercial Litigation Practice in . Amara represents technology companies in litigation and regulatory disputes. Daniel Nussen has been named a partner in our Global Capital Markets Practice. Based in Los Angeles , Daniel represents SPAC sponsors, investors and underwriters in SPAC IPOs and deSPAC business combinations. He also advises issuers on SEC filings and capital raises.



has been named a partner in our Global Capital Markets Practice. Based in , Daniel represents SPAC sponsors, investors and underwriters in SPAC IPOs and deSPAC business combinations. He also advises issuers on SEC filings and capital raises. Abraham Paul has been named a partner in our Global Capital Markets Practice. Based in São Paulo, Abraham represents Latin American issuer and underwriter clients on unregistered equity and debt capital markets offerings, as well as US-registered offerings.



has been named a partner in our Global Capital Markets Practice. Based in São Paulo, Abraham represents Latin American issuer and underwriter clients on unregistered equity and debt capital markets offerings, as well as US-registered offerings. F. Paul Pittman has been named a partner in our Global Commercial Litigation Practice. Based in Washington, DC , Paul advises on data privacy and cybersecurity issues.



has been named a partner in our Global Commercial Litigation Practice. Based in , Paul advises on data privacy and cybersecurity issues. Nicole Rodger has been named a partner in our Global Debt Finance Practice in Los Angeles. Nicole advises private equity funds and corporate borrowers, financial institutions and direct lenders on leveraged lending and other debt financing transactions.



has been named a partner in our Global Debt Finance Practice in Los Angeles. Nicole advises private equity funds and corporate borrowers, financial institutions and direct lenders on leveraged lending and other debt financing transactions. Neeta Sahadev has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Silicon Valley, Neeta focuses on tech-related M&A transactions as well as SPAC transactions.



has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Silicon Valley, Neeta focuses on tech-related M&A transactions as well as SPAC transactions. Kerrick Seay has been named a partner in our Global Debt Finance Practice. Based in New York, Kerrick advises financial institutions and direct lenders on leveraged lending and other debt financing transactions.



has been named a partner in our Global Debt Finance Practice. Based in New York, Kerrick advises financial institutions and direct lenders on leveraged lending and other debt financing transactions. Tami Stark has been named a partner in our Global White Collar Practice. Based in New York , Tami focuses on white collar criminal and regulatory defense. She is a former Assistant Regional Director of the SEC's Enforcement Division.



has been named a partner in our Global White Collar Practice. Based in , Tami focuses on white collar criminal and regulatory defense. She is a former Assistant Regional Director of the SEC's Enforcement Division. Joshua Weedman has been named a partner in our Global Commercial Litigation Practice in New York . Joshua focuses on commercial and bankruptcy litigation, and also has experience with M&A-related disputes.

EMEA (32 new partners)

Derin Altan has been named a partner in our Global Capital Markets Practice. Based in Istanbul , Derin focuses on equity and debt capital markets, and also advises on public mergers and acquisitions.



has been named a partner in our Global Capital Markets Practice. Based in , Derin focuses on equity and debt capital markets, and also advises on public mergers and acquisitions. Julien Bensaid has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Paris , Julien acts for private equity firms, other financial sponsors and corporate clients in a diverse range of transactions that includes public and distressed mergers and acquisitions as well as general corporate matters.



has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in , Julien acts for private equity firms, other financial sponsors and corporate clients in a diverse range of transactions that includes public and distressed mergers and acquisitions as well as general corporate matters. Orion Berg has been named a partner in our Global Trade Practice. Based in Paris , Orion advises on foreign direct investment and regulatory matters, notably in the electronic communications and energy sectors.



has been named a partner in our Global Trade Practice. Based in , Orion advises on foreign direct investment and regulatory matters, notably in the electronic communications and energy sectors. Tim Bracksiek has been named a partner in our Global Tax Practice, based in Frankfurt . Tim's tax practice covers transactional, structuring, advisory and controversy work.



has been named a partner in our Global Tax Practice, based in . Tim's tax practice covers transactional, structuring, advisory and controversy work. Victoria Burton has been named a partner in our Global Commercial Litigation Practice. Based in London , Victoria advises private equity and corporate M&A clients on a range of issues including founder and shareholder disputes, investor concerns, directors' duties, corporate governance and conflicts of interest.



has been named a partner in our Global Commercial Litigation Practice. Based in , Victoria advises private equity and corporate M&A clients on a range of issues including founder and shareholder disputes, investor concerns, directors' duties, corporate governance and conflicts of interest. Alexandra Diehl has been named a partner in our Global International Arbitration Practice. Based in Frankfurt , Alexandra has national and international dispute resolution experience, with a focus on investment arbitration.



has been named a partner in our Global International Arbitration Practice. Based in , Alexandra has national and international dispute resolution experience, with a focus on investment arbitration. Olga Fedosova has been named a partner in our Global Capital Markets Practice. Based in Paris , Olga advises corporations, financial institutions and sovereigns on debt capital markets products in France , the CIS and Africa .



has been named a partner in our Global Capital Markets Practice. Based in , Olga advises corporations, financial institutions and sovereigns on debt capital markets products in , the CIS and . Cristina Freudenberger has been named a partner in our Global Capital Markets Practice. Based in Frankfurt, Cristina advises issuers and investment banks on a range of debt, equity and hybrid corporate finance products.



has been named a partner in our Global Capital Markets Practice. Based in Frankfurt, Cristina advises issuers and investment banks on a range of debt, equity and hybrid corporate finance products. Thomas Glauden has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Brussels , Thomas advises on general corporate law, domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, leveraged buyouts, joint ventures and venture capital transactions.



has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in , Thomas advises on general corporate law, domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, leveraged buyouts, joint ventures and venture capital transactions. Felix Höpker has been named a partner in our Global Financial Restructuring and Insolvency Practice. Based in Düsseldorf, Felix focuses on insolvency administration, serving as a regularly appointed insolvency administrator with German courts.



has been named a partner in our Global Financial Restructuring and Insolvency Practice. Based in Düsseldorf, Felix focuses on insolvency administration, serving as a regularly appointed insolvency administrator with German courts. Samy Markbaoui has been named a partner in our Global International Arbitration Practice. Based in Paris, Samy acts for sovereign and commercial clients in international arbitration matters and related disputes.



has been named a partner in our Global International Arbitration Practice. Based in Paris, Samy acts for sovereign and commercial clients in international arbitration matters and related disputes. Sara Nordin has been named a partner in our Global Trade Practice. Based in Brussels , Sara focuses on economic sanctions, export control, customs- and import-related regulations and trade policy.



has been named a partner in our Global Trade Practice. Based in , Sara focuses on economic sanctions, export control, customs- and import-related regulations and trade policy. Jean Paszkudzki has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Paris , Jean has experience handling complex cross-border carve-out transactions for large corporate clients, and managing M&A and corporate aspects of SPAC and traditional IPOs.



has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in , Jean has experience handling complex cross-border carve-out transactions for large corporate clients, and managing M&A and corporate aspects of SPAC and traditional IPOs. Lars Petersen has been named a partner in our Global Antitrust Practice in Hamburg . Lars focuses on EU and German public law and regulatory work, including litigation, and public procurement.



has been named a partner in our Global Antitrust Practice in . Lars focuses on EU and German public law and regulatory work, including litigation, and public procurement. Sebastian Pitz has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Frankfurt, Sebastian advises on complex mergers and acquisitions, with a focus on financial institution and fintech transactions.



has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Frankfurt, Sebastian advises on complex mergers and acquisitions, with a focus on financial institution and fintech transactions. Sherief Rashed has been named a partner in our Global Project Development and Finance Practice. Based in Cairo , Sherief advises clients on project development and commercial contracts, project finance and the banking aspects of complex and cross-border transactions, including conventional and Islamic financing structures.



has been named a partner in our Global Project Development and Finance Practice. Based in , Sherief advises clients on project development and commercial contracts, project finance and the banking aspects of complex and cross-border transactions, including conventional and Islamic financing structures. Mark Richardson has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in London , Mark advises multinational corporations on a range of corporate matters, including private mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and large-scale reorganizations.



has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in , Mark advises multinational corporations on a range of corporate matters, including private mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and large-scale reorganizations. Neha Saran has been named a partner in our Global Capital Markets Practice in London . Neha advises financial institutions on a range of cross-border capital markets transactions, with a focus on regulatory capital issuances and liability management exercises.



has been named a partner in our Global Capital Markets Practice in . Neha advises financial institutions on a range of cross-border capital markets transactions, with a focus on regulatory capital issuances and liability management exercises. Marek Sawicki has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Warsaw, Marek advises on mergers and acquisitions for private equity and corporate clients, with a focus on international transactions.



has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Warsaw, Marek advises on mergers and acquisitions for private equity and corporate clients, with a focus on international transactions. Adrianus Schoorl has been a named partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Riyadh, Adrianus focuses on financial services regulatory matters.



has been a named partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Riyadh, Adrianus focuses on financial services regulatory matters. Hans-Georg Schulze has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in Berlin . Hans-Georg advises on mergers and acquisitions with a focus on transactions in the energy and technology sectors.



has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in . Hans-Georg advises on mergers and acquisitions with a focus on transactions in the energy and technology sectors. Daniel Schwartz has been named a partner in our Global Financial Restructuring and Insolvency Practice. Based in Düsseldorf, Daniel is a regularly appointed insolvency administrator with German courts, and he also focuses on international restructuring cases.



has been named a partner in our Global Financial Restructuring and Insolvency Practice. Based in Düsseldorf, Daniel is a regularly appointed insolvency administrator with German courts, and he also focuses on international restructuring cases. Alessandro Seganfreddo has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Milan , Alessandro advises on both public and private mergers and acquisitions, as well as private equity matters.



has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in , Alessandro advises on both public and private mergers and acquisitions, as well as private equity matters. Laetitia Souesme has been named a partner in our Global International Arbitration Practice. Based in London , Laetitia advises on international arbitration matters, with a focus on the energy, infrastructure and mining sectors.



has been named a partner in our Global International Arbitration Practice. Based in , Laetitia advises on international arbitration matters, with a focus on the energy, infrastructure and mining sectors. Jan Stejskal has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Prague, Jan advises private equity funds, financial groups and international corporations across industries on domestic and cross-border transactions.



has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Prague, Jan advises private equity funds, financial groups and international corporations across industries on domestic and cross-border transactions. Stephanie Stocker has been named a partner in our Global Commercial Litigation Practice in London. Stephanie focuses on complex, multi-jurisdictional disputes, primarily on behalf of energy sector clients. Her experience includes international arbitration and the enforcement of arbitral awards.



has been named a partner in our Global Commercial Litigation Practice in London. Stephanie focuses on complex, multi-jurisdictional disputes, primarily on behalf of energy sector clients. Her experience includes international arbitration and the enforcement of arbitral awards. Will Stoner has been named a partner in our Global Financial Restructuring and Insolvency Practice. Based in London , Will advises companies, insolvency practitioners, banks, investment funds and other financial institutions on cross-border restructurings, special situations and distressed debt investments.



has been named a partner in our Global Financial Restructuring and Insolvency Practice. Based in , Will advises companies, insolvency practitioners, banks, investment funds and other financial institutions on cross-border restructurings, special situations and distressed debt investments. John Timmons has been named a partner in our Global Intellectual Property Practice. Based in London, John advises on data protection and cybersecurity issues.



has been named a partner in our Global Intellectual Property Practice. Based in London, John advises on data protection and cybersecurity issues. Ateş Turnaoǧlu has been named a partner in our Global Debt Finance Practice. Based in Istanbul, Ateş advises on leveraged, structured and acquisition financings as well as financial restructurings.



has been named a partner in our Global Debt Finance Practice. Based in Istanbul, Ateş advises on leveraged, structured and acquisition financings as well as financial restructurings. Ben von Maur has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in London. Ben focuses on private equity transactions and equity investments, and also advises on corporate transactions.



has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in London. Ben focuses on private equity transactions and equity investments, and also advises on corporate transactions. Louise Vun has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Dubai, Louise advises real estate developers on master community planning and real estate title structuring. She also advises on hotel and hospitality management agreements regarding third-party operators and on a range of real estate development projects.



has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Dubai, Louise advises real estate developers on master community planning and real estate title structuring. She also advises on hotel and hospitality management agreements regarding third-party operators and on a range of real estate development projects. Martin Weber has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Berlin , Martin focuses on advisory work and regulatory disputes in Germany and the EU.

Asia-Pacific (5 new partners)

Mai Kuroda has been named a partner in our Global Project Development and Finance Practice. Based in Melbourne , Mai focuses on major development projects, primarily for energy, mining, power generation and transmission companies.



has been named a partner in our Global Project Development and Finance Practice. Based in , Mai focuses on major development projects, primarily for energy, mining, power generation and transmission companies. Charles McConnell has been named a partner in our Global Debt Finance Practice. Based in Singapore , Charles focuses on leveraged finance and complex cross-border transactions.



has been named a partner in our Global Debt Finance Practice. Based in , Charles focuses on leveraged finance and complex cross-border transactions. William Moran has been named a partner in our Global Trade Practice in Tokyo. William advises on international trade and regulatory matters, with broad coverage of economic sanctions and export controls.



has been named a partner in our Global Trade Practice in Tokyo. William advises on international trade and regulatory matters, with broad coverage of economic sanctions and export controls. Andrea Reeves has been named a partner in our Global Project Development and Finance Practice. Based in Melbourne , Andrea focuses on property development projects, with experience in property related agreements, commercial joint venture and joint development agreements, renewable energy projects and compulsory acquisition processes conducted by government clients.



has been named a partner in our Global Project Development and Finance Practice. Based in , Andrea focuses on property development projects, with experience in property related agreements, commercial joint venture and joint development agreements, renewable energy projects and compulsory acquisition processes conducted by government clients. Aditya Singh has been named a partner in our Global International Arbitration Practice. Based in Singapore , Aditya has a broad international arbitration practice with experience in large commercial, investor-state and construction matters.

