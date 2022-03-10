Whit Pepper joins Atmofizer Technologies as President and Chief Commercial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Atmofizer Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Atmofizer") (CSE: ATMO) (Frankfurt: J3K) is pleased to announce that Whit Pepper has joined Atmofizer as President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr. Pepper brings more than 25 years of management experience in advising on competitive strategy, performance improvement and turnarounds as a principal partner in management consulting and financial services firms, including PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ryan, LLC, in the United States, Europe and Asia. Recently, Mr. Pepper was elected to the board of directors of Agglomerant Corporation. Agglomerant Corporation is a privately-held US company that invests in disruptive medical device technology.

Mr. Pepper's experience includes an extensive and proven track record commercializing innovations and improving revenue growth and profitability. In addition to commercializing military technology for organizations such as DARPA and Sandia National Laboratories, he has worked with startups and Global 100 organizations on five continents.

"We are very excited to have Whit join the leadership team. His commercial strategy and business development experience will help take Atmofizer to the next stage of our company's growth," said Atmofizer CEO, Olivier Centner. "Whit's proven track record in building and scaling business will be of tremendous value to our company and shareholders."

"COVID-19 has highlighted the reality of harmful airborne nanoparticles that are so small they can directly enter your bloodstream through your lungs; however, industrial pollution, smoke, and other airborne infectious diseases have been killing more people every year than the pandemic… and there is no sign of these silent killers going away. From my own due diligence on the Company, I believe Atmofizer has gotten the science right and Atmofizer's patent-protected technology is positioned to disrupt the air quality management industry with new and more cost-effective technology. We are going to get to work on educating the market on how our technology can improve air treatment efficacy and efficiency in residential, commercial and industrial systems... with lower operating costs for customers. Partnering with established brands in our key market segments, our ambition is to become like the "Intel Inside" equivalent for air purification and HVAC OEMs."

Corporate Update

The Company has granted an aggregate of 750,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to an officer of the Company pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Company's omnibus incentive plan (the "Omnibus Incentive Plan"). An aggregate of 250,000 RSUs will vest on March 15, 2023, 250,000 RSUs will vest on September 15, 2023 and 250,000 RSUs will vest on March 15, 2024.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 1,000,000 incentive stock options ("Options") pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Omnibus Incentive Plan. An aggregate of 333,333 Options will vest on September 15, 2023, 333,333 Options will vest on March 15, 2023 and 333,334 Options will vest on September 15, 2023. Each Option is exercisable for one common share in the authorized share structure of the Company at an exercise price $0.25 and shall be exercisable until March 15, 2027.

The Omnibus Incentive Plan was approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting held on September 21, 2021.

About Atmofizer Technologies Inc.

Atmofizer's consumer and industrial solutions are based on its patent-protected and patent pending technology for ultrafine particle agglomeration and neutralization. This capability creates a revolutionary and more efficient method for addressing the wide range of dangerous nano-scale particles, viruses and bacteria that are too small to be effectively managed by conventional HEPA filters and ultraviolet lights. Atmofizer plans to disrupt the air treatment industry by improving air safety and purification efficiency while lowering customers' operational costs.

Atmofizing air refers to the process of using ultrasonic acoustic waves to agglomerate (cluster together) small particles into a larger target that is then radiated by ultraviolet light to neutralize their harmful properties, making the air you breath less hazardous to your health. Using units that atmofize air in tandem with HEPA filters can make the HEPA filters work more efficiently, enable the use of a less-powerful filter and result in a cleaner and longer-lasting filter that reduces operating costs and is less of a health hazard to clean or replace.

Atmofizer is patent-pending and patent-protected sole source of technology to atmofize air and is applying its proprietary technology in consumer and industrial air purification products currently manufactured under the Atmofizer brand, as well as in retail and commercial devices produced by other companies that integrate Atmofizer technology into their own products under license. Atmofizer's owned and licensed product lines include wearable, portable and mobile use for personal air treatment, as well as larger systems to handle higher air volumes for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential applications.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable laws and governmental regulations relating to its commercial products; the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having only a limited operating history, the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

