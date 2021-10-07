Whistler, BC's Journeyman Lodge Joins the evo Community

Located 90 minutes north of Vancouver and 20 minutes south of Whistler Village, Journeyman Lodge has long been a dream destination for Nordic skiers and backcountry enthusiasts in search of deep powder.

Hand-built by members of Whistler's backcountry ski community in the 90s, the 5,000-square-foot Journeyman Lodge currently accommodates 24 guests and offers an escape into true Canadian wilderness.

In addition to operating Journeyman, CCWA operates 18,000 acres of public land surrounding the lodge in partnership with the Province of BC. This spectacular wilderness area includes 47km (29.2mi) of groomed ski trails, 17km (10.6mi) of snowshoe trails, 14km (8.7mi) of summer hiking trails, and averages 6.8m (22 ft) of snowpack a year.

"I'm personally very grateful to have this opportunity to carry the torch forward as we look to establish Journeyman as a centerpiece for the community in the Sea to Sky and beyond," said Bryce Phillips, Founder and CEO of evo. "When I moved to Whistler in 1997, had someone told me that one day we'd be in a position to work with Brad and his team to continue their vision, I would not have believed it."

Brad Sills, CCWA President, and visionary creator of Journeyman Lodge, offered his thoughts on the change of hands.

"I'm feeling quite confident that the transition from Callaghan Country over to evo is a really good one. It's based on the shared values that the companies have, including respect for the communities that we live in and work in. I really look forward to working with Bryce and his team in the coming years."

evo will take over operations of Journeyman Lodge on October 5, 2021. Christian Begin, ski-industry veteran and co-founder of Bella Coola Heli Sports in BC, will serve in the position of General Manager.

About Callaghan Country Wilderness Adventures

Callaghan Country Wilderness Adventures Ltd. is a privately held company based in Whistler, BC, Canada operating on Crown land since its inception in 1980 under the name Mad River Nordic Centre. The company co-manages approximately 18,000 acres with the Province of BC for the purposes of commercial outdoor recreation.

About evo

evo is an outdoor company whose purpose is to make life better by building community and igniting the adventurous spirit that lives within us all. evo is focused on providing unique experiences and it's also committed to supporting non-profit organizations dedicated to getting underserved kids outdoors.

evo currently operates 8 stores in the U.S. and Canada, with several new locations set to open soon. Featuring art galleries and event spaces, evo stores serve as welcoming places for the outdoor community to gather.

In addition, evo offers lodging, trips and experiences centered on sport, culture, the outdoors, and human connection. evoTrip, the company's adventure-travel service, offers more than 60 trips to destinations around the world. evo also runs an indoor skatepark, called All Together Skatepark, in Seattle.

In partnership with a group of complementary businesses, evo will open a 100,000 square foot campus in Salt Lake City, Utah this winter. Campus Salt Lake will include an evo store, evo Hotel, All Together Skatepark, Salt Lake Bouldering Project, Level 9 Sports, restaurant and more. To learn more about evo, please visit evo.com. Press and media assets available here.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Colleen "Coco" Farrell

General Manager – evo Canada [email protected]

604.848.9460

SOURCE evo