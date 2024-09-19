Whistleblowing Canada Finalizes Directory of Ontario Lawyers Ready to Support Whistleblowers

New Resource Provides Crucial Legal Support to Whistleblowers in Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Whistleblowing Canada is pleased to announce the completion of a directory of lawyers from across Ontario who are ready and willing to provide consultations and represent whistleblowers in legal cases. This vital resource, developed with the support of a grant from The Law Foundation of Ontario, will improve access to justice for whistleblowers by making it easier to find much needed support and expert guidance as they navigate the legal system.

Pamela Forward, President of Whistleblowing Canada, expressed her enthusiasm for this milestone, stating, "We are so pleased that whistleblowers in Ontario will now find it easier to obtain the legal support they need. This directory is a game-changer for those who have faced the daunting challenge of seeking justice without legal representation. Thanks to the commitment of these dedicated lawyers, whistleblowers will no longer be alone in their fight to do the right thing without being punished for doing so."

Since its inception in 2019, Whistleblowing Canada has been a welcome support for individuals who courageously come forward to expose wrongdoing. The organization has consistently heard from whistleblowers who struggle to find legal representation, often feeling isolated and unsupported in their efforts to uphold the law and professional standards. The newly finalized directory will connect these individuals with experienced legal professionals who can provide the critical support they need.

In addition to the directory, Whistleblowing Canada is producing educational videos to further inform the public and potential whistleblowers about their rights under the law. This initiative, made possible by The Law Foundation of Ontario, underscores the organization's commitment to improving access to justice for one of the most underserved populations in Ontario.

About Whistleblowing Canada

Whistleblowing Canada Research Society (WCRS) is a non-profit charity dedicated to advancing education on the whistleblowing phenomenon in Canada through research. This research is shared publicly and informs public discussion and public policy development.

