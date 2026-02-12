Where Business Meets Culture: PARKROYAL on Beach Road Reimagines the Global MICE Experience in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- In a world where business events are no longer just about meetings but about meaningful connections and memorable journeys, PARKROYAL on Beach Road is redefining what it means to host international events in Singapore -- offering global organisers a destination where world-class facilities, authentic culture and seamless hospitality converge under one roof.

Theatre Style in Grand Ballroom

Strategically located at the gateway between Singapore's Central Business District and the historic Kampong Gelam precinct, the hotel is positioning itself as a leading destination MICE venue for international conferences, corporate meetings and incentive groups seeking both efficiency and experience.

"With today's global organisers looking beyond function to experience, wellness and sustainability, our goal is to deliver events that are seamless, culturally enriching and distinctly Singaporean," said Damian Tan, General Manager of PARKROYAL on Beach Road. "We want every event hosted here to leave delegates inspired -- not just productive."

Designed for the evolving needs of global business travellers, PARKROYAL on Beach Road features a comprehensive portfolio of column-free ballrooms, modular breakout rooms and expansive pre-function spaces, allowing organisers to customise layouts for plenary sessions, concurrent tracks, exhibitions and networking formats. With robust audiovisual infrastructure and high-speed connectivity, the venue supports dynamic, hybrid-ready event delivery with operational reliability.

Beyond the meeting rooms, the hotel offers an integrated "stay–meet–wellness" MICE ecosystem that enhances delegate engagement and simplifies logistics. Spacious guest rooms, a dedicated Wellness Floor and curated dining experiences allow delegates to move seamlessly between business, networking and rejuvenation within a single destination -- reducing transit time while elevating overall event experience.

International delegates are also invited to discover Singapore beyond the boardroom. Located at the doorstep of Kampong Gelam, the hotel curates certified heritage tours, local culinary touchpoints and culturally inspired hospitality experiences, offering organisers an opportunity to embed authentic destination storytelling into their programmes.

Sustainability remains a key pillar of the venue's MICE strategy. Digital event materials, reduced single-use plastics, energy-efficient systems and an integrated venue model support environmentally responsible event planning, aligned with Singapore's vision for sustainable business tourism.

Minutes from Marina Bay, major convention centres and key transport hubs, PARKROYAL on Beach Road invites international planners to discover a MICE destination where business, culture and hospitality come together.

For more information, visit: www.panpacific.com/beachroad

