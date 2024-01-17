Wheaton Precious Metals Recognized Among Corporate Knights' 2024 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has ranked among Corporate Knights' 2024 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the world. The Company will be included in the Global 100 Index, which represents a benchmark for sustainability excellence.

"It is an incredible honour to be recognized by Corporate Knights in its annual ranking of the world's most sustainable companies," said Randy Smallwood, Wheaton's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This achievement is reflective of our commitment to operating responsibly in all areas of our business and represents the quality of the mining partners that we work with to deliver the commodities our society needs. We remain dedicated to further enhancing our sustainability efforts, setting ambitious targets, and collaborating with our mining partners."

Corporate Knights' 2024 ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations is based on a rigorous assessment of over 6,500 public companies with revenue over US$1 billion. A significant component of determining the Global 100 score considers the impact of Wheaton's streaming business on the clean economy, as well as the responsible business practices of Wheaton's mining partners. The Company also scored highly in categories related to governance and human capital.

To learn more about Wheaton's sustainability approach and commitments, please visit the website at: www.wheatonpm.com/Sustainability.

For further information: Investor Contact, Emma Murray, Vice President, Investor Relations, Tel: 1-844-288-9878, Email: [email protected]; Media Contact, Simona Antolak, Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs, Tel: 604-639-9870, Email: [email protected]