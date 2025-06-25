Wheaton Precious Metals Named Among Corporate Knights' 50 Best Corporate Citizens in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has again been named as one of Corporate Knights' 2025 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada.

"I am extremely proud that Wheaton has once again been recognized among the top 10 companies on Corporate Knights' annual Best 50 Corporate Citizens index," said Randy Smallwood, Wheaton's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This ranking reflects Wheaton's commitment to responsible operations across all areas of our business and underscores the quality and sustainability performance of our mining partners."

Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens ranking is based on an assessment of publicly traded companies on a Canadian stock exchange, privately-owned corporations headquartered in Canada and Canadian Crown corporations with revenue over $1 billion. Companies are evaluated on a set of up to 25 key performance indicators to assess how firms manage their resources, employees and finances in comparison to their peer group, with 50% of each company's score tied to the percentage of their revenue and investments that qualify as sustainable.

Earlier this year, Wheaton was also recognized among Corporate Knights' 2025 100 most sustainable corporations in the world.

To learn more about Wheaton's sustainability approach and commitments, visit the website at: www.wheatonpm.com/Sustainability.

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company, providing shareholders with access to a high-quality portfolio of low-cost, long-life mines around the world. Through strategic streaming agreements, Wheaton partners with mining companies to secure a portion of their future precious metals production. Committed to responsible mining practices, Wheaton employs industry-leading due diligence practices with a goal of unlocking long-term value for shareholders while supporting the broader mining industry to deliver the commodities society needs through access to capital. Wheaton's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange under the symbol WPM. Learn more about Wheaton Precious Metals at www.wheatonpm.com or follow us on social media.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking-Statements

