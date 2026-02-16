Wheaton Precious Metals Exceeds 2025 Production Guidance and Provides 2026 and Long-Term Outlook, Projecting Approximately 50% Growth to 1.2 Million Gold Equivalent Ounces by 2030

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to report 2025 actual production of approximately 692,000 gold equivalent ounces2 ("GEOs"), exceeding the upper end of the 2025 production guidance range of 670,000 GEOs2. The Company also provides 2026 production guidance of 860,000 to 940,000 GEOs3 and forecasts growth of approximately 50% to 1,200,000 GEOs3 by 2030. Wheaton will provide full production and financial details with the release of its 2025 fourth quarter and full year results on Thursday, March 12, 2026, after market close.

"Wheaton delivered an outstanding year in 2025, supported by the strength of our diversified portfolio of high-quality, low-cost assets," said Haytham Hodaly, President of Wheaton Precious Metals. "Production surpassed the upper end of our annual guidance, with notable contributions from several operations, including record results from Salobo. We also advanced our corporate development strategy with investments in three assets. Together with today's announcement of an additional silver stream at Antamina, these developments significantly enhance our near-term growth outlook and reinforce our confidence in the portfolio's ability to continue delivering long-term value."

"The momentum we built over the past year provides a solid foundation for what we expect to be a sector-leading growth profile," added Randy Smallwood, Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "We believe Wheaton is on track to reach unprecedented levels of precious metals production within the streaming space. With the most precious metals focused portfolio in the industry, the strength of our projected growth profile, and rising demand for streaming capital, we believe Wheaton is exceptionally well positioned to continue delivering industry-leading growth."

In 2025, gold equivalent production exceeded the upper end of our guidance range, driven largely by stronger performance at Salobo due to higher gold grades and recoveries, higher throughput and grades at Peñasquito, and higher grades at Constancia as more material was mined from the Pampacancha deposit. These positive results were partially offset by lower production from Goose, and Mineral Park , where ramp-ups progressed slower than anticipated.

As at December 31, 2025, approximately 156,800 GEO2's were in produced but not yet delivered ("PBND"), consistent with the average PBND over the preceding four quarters and within our guided range of two to three months.

The strong performance of silver in 2025 meant it outpaced all other metals that year. As a result, the metal price assumptions for 2026 produce a lower gold-to-silver ratio, which in turn leads to higher gold‑equivalent calculations for 2026 compared to 2025. The silver and gold price assumptions used in the calculation of gold equivalent ounces are based on spot prices for the period from January 1, 2026 to February 12, 2026, which averaged approximately $88 per ounce for silver and $4,809 per ounce for gold. Metal prices have been volatile during this period, and there can be no assurance that these prices will be realized by the Company in the future.

2026 Production Outlook

The Company anticipates that 2026 GEO3 production will increase by over 11% from levels achieved in 2025. This expected year-over-year growth is driven primarily by the additional stream at Antamina which is expected to add another 70,000 GEOs3 to the portfolio in 2026 and begin generating production on April 1, 2026. Further contributions from newly operating assets, including Blackwater, Mineral Park, Fenix, Hemlo, Goose & Platreef are also forecast to support this growth. These increases are expected to be partially offset by lower production from Constancia following the depletion of the Pampacancha pit in late December 2025.

At the Company's cornerstone assets, after achieving record production levels in 2025, attributable production levels at Salobo are forecast to decrease slightly, with higher throughput levels anticipated to be offset by modestly lower gold grades. Attributable production is forecast to increase significantly at Antamina in 2026 due to the additional stream, with the Company receiving a combined 67.5% of silver production commencing April 1, 2026, up from the 33.75% delivered in 2025 under the existing stream. Lastly, attributable production from Penasquito is forecast to increase from 2025, driven by stronger silver grades, including contributions from stockpile material as mining progresses through planned sequencing.

Long-Term Production Outlook

Production is forecast to increase by approximately 50% to 1,200,000 GEOs3 by 2030, due to growth from multiple Operating assets including Antamina, Blackwater, Aljustrel , Marmato, Hemlo and Goose; Development assets that are in construction and/or various stages of ramp-up, including the Koné, Fenix, Kurmuk, Platreef, Mineral Park and El Domo projects; and Pre-development assets including the Spring Valley, Copper World and Santo Domingo projects, all of which have received their major permits.

From 2031 to 2035, attributable production is forecast to be maintained at 1,200,000 GEOs3 annually and incorporates additional incremental production from Pre-development assets including the Cangrejos, Kudz ze Kayah and Marathon projects, in addition to the Mt. Todd and Black Pine royalties.

Not included in Wheaton's long-term forecast and instead classified as 'optionality', is potential future production from 11 other assets including El Alto4, Navidad and Toroparu.

Mr. Wes Carson, P.Eng., Vice President, Mining Operations is a "qualified person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming for all of its stakeholders.

