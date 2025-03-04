Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Winner of its Inaugural Future of Mining Challenge

VANCOUVER, BC, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the winner of its inaugural Future of Mining Challenge. ReThink Milling Inc. has been awarded US $1 million for its Conjugate Anvil Hammer Mill (CAHM) and MonoRoll technologies, which have the potential to revolutionize the milling process. This innovative grinding technology demonstrates immense potential to deliver greater efficiency with significantly lower energy use, leading to reduced greenhouse gas emissions and operating costs.

Wheaton launched the Future of Mining Challenge in September 2024 and invited companies from around the world to propose industry solutions aimed at improving operational efficiencies and minimizing environmental impacts. This year's challenge focused on finding innovative, scalable technologies that have the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across mining operations. The Future of Mining Challenge is supported by Foresight Canada, Canada's largest cleantech innovation and adoption accelerator.

"Constant innovation is essential to responsibly meet the growing global demand for minerals and metals, and it is the driving force behind our Future of Mining Challenge," said Randy Smallwood, President and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals. "ReThink Milling's winning technology is something we believe displays this innovation, and we are pleased to support the company through the Future of Mining Challenge award as they advance into commercialization. Integration of new technology across global mining operations requires industry support, and ReThink Milling has demonstrated they are well on their way to moving this forward with the support of nine leading mining companies and other industry partners. We hope the Future of Mining Challenge award funds give the company a boost to propel this technology further forward."

Steve Wilson, CTO of ReThink Milling said, "We are thrilled to see our technology and prototype machines recognized for their potential economic and environmental benefits within the mining industry. Collaborating directly with mining companies—those who will ultimately become our future clients—has been a game changer in refining and advancing our technology. We are deeply grateful to our industry collaborators for their support and insights, and we're honoured to have our CAHM Platform Technology acknowledged by Wheaton as a groundbreaking innovation for the sector. We are excited for the next phase–to scale our CAHM Platform Technology bringing it closer to a mine site, paving the way for future commercialization and ongoing engagement with existing and new collaborators."

Jeanette Jackson, CEO of Foresight Canada, emphasized the impact of the Wheaton Precious Metals Future of Mining Challenge, stating, "This challenge showcases the potential power of cleantech to transform the mining industry. By bringing innovators and industry leaders together, we're driving solutions that could enhance productivity and support a resilient economy."

To learn more information about Wheaton's Future of Mining Challenge and the 2024/2025 winner, ReThink Milling, visit www.futureofmining.ca. Applications for the 2025-2026 Future of Mining Challenge will open later this year. The theme of the next challenge will be announced in the coming months.

