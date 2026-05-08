Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters
News provided byWheaton Precious Metals Corp.
May 08, 2026, 16:30 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected to the Board of Directors at the 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for the Board of Directors of the Company are shown below.
As part of the previously announced leadership transition, Randy V.J. Smallwood has assumed the role of non-executive Chair of the Board, Haytham Hodaly has become a Director and George L. Brack has assumed the role of Lead Independent Director.
Detailed results of the vote for the Board of Directors of the Company are shown below.
2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
George L. Brack
|
333,711,486
|
97.13 %
|
9,848,246
|
2.87 %
|
Jaimie Donovan
|
339,995,576
|
98.96 %
|
3,564,156
|
1.04 %
|
Chantal Gosselin
|
324,705,766
|
94.51 %
|
18,853,966
|
5.49 %
|
Haytham Hodaly
|
342,885,572
|
99.80 %
|
674,160
|
0.20 %
|
Jeane Hull
|
339,900,004
|
98.93 %
|
3,659,728
|
1.07 %
|
Glenn Ives
|
343,067,103
|
99.86 %
|
492,629
|
0.14 %
|
Charles A. Jeannes
|
338,028,776
|
98.39 %
|
5,530,956
|
1.61 %
|
Marilyn Schonberner
|
339,912,698
|
98.94 %
|
3,647,034
|
1.06 %
|
Randy V.J. Smallwood
|
332,281,297
|
96.72 %
|
11,278,435
|
3.28 %
|
Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan
|
336,269,112
|
97.88 %
|
7,290,620
|
2.12 %
The following matters were also approved by shareholders at the 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:
- the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 95.16% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.
SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
For further information, please contact: Investor Contact, Emma Murray, Vice President, Investor Relations, Tel: 1-844-288-9878, Email: [email protected]
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