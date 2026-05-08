Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected to the Board of Directors at the 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for the Board of Directors of the Company are shown below.

As part of the previously announced leadership transition, Randy V.J. Smallwood has assumed the role of non-executive Chair of the Board, Haytham Hodaly has become a Director and George L. Brack has assumed the role of Lead Independent Director.

Detailed results of the vote for the Board of Directors of the Company are shown below.

2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Voting Results

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld George L. Brack 333,711,486 97.13 % 9,848,246 2.87 % Jaimie Donovan 339,995,576 98.96 % 3,564,156 1.04 % Chantal Gosselin 324,705,766 94.51 % 18,853,966 5.49 % Haytham Hodaly 342,885,572 99.80 % 674,160 0.20 % Jeane Hull 339,900,004 98.93 % 3,659,728 1.07 % Glenn Ives 343,067,103 99.86 % 492,629 0.14 % Charles A. Jeannes 338,028,776 98.39 % 5,530,956 1.61 % Marilyn Schonberner 339,912,698 98.94 % 3,647,034 1.06 % Randy V.J. Smallwood 332,281,297 96.72 % 11,278,435 3.28 % Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan 336,269,112 97.88 % 7,290,620 2.12 %

The following matters were also approved by shareholders at the 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 95.16% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

For further information, please contact: Investor Contact, Emma Murray, Vice President, Investor Relations, Tel: 1-844-288-9878, Email: [email protected]