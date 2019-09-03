Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Analyst Day Webcast on September 25, 2019

TSX: WPM

NYSE: WPM

VANCOUVER, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will webcast its Analyst Day presentation on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 starting at 8:30am Eastern Time.

Speakers will include Randy Smallwood, President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as the Wheaton Management team. In addition, technical presentations for certain assets will be made by representatives from Wheaton's partners.

The webcast will be available to investors through the following registration link.

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

For further information: Patrick Drouin, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Tel: 1-844-288-9878, Email: info@wheatonpm.com, Website: www.wheatonpm.com

Related Links

https://www.wheatonpm.com/Home/default.aspx

