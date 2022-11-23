What women entrepreneurs need to succeed in Ontario

THRIVE; Prospering PARO Women conference tackles barriers and enablers for women in business.

THUNDER BAY, ON, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - On November 24th, PARO Centre for Women's Enterprise is hosting THRIVE; Prospering PARO Women conference, bringing together women in business to share the teachings and successes that come with navigating the business world, post-COVID.

The conference covers a variety of topics pertaining to emerging entrepreneurs and scaling business professionals. THRIVE touches on the needs of Indigenous women, Francophone women, 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals, women who identify with disability, and those who are new to Canada.

Says Rosalind Lockyer, CEO of PARO; "THRIVE is all about giving women entrepreneurs the chance to meet face-to-face post pandemic – a place where they can talk about triumphs and challenges, what barriers they've faced and what they've learned."

The conference also discusses how COVID-19 disproportionately affected women-owned businesses in Ontario; data shows that women shouldered the majority of increased child and elder care responsibilities during the pandemic, and women-dominated sectors such as small business, retail, food and services, were the most vulnerable to the economic losses of the pandemic.

Continues Rosalind Lockyer; "Despite the hardship that befell women-owned businesses during the pandemic, the number of woman-owned businesses is on the rise, and with the determination to break down barriers that women have demonstrated in business, we see nothing but a bright future."

THRIVE features keynotes from Cheekbone Beauty founder, Jenn Harper, and comic, storyteller, and mentor, Deborah Kimmett.

To learn more, visit www.paro.ca/thrive2022

