What's New In The Islands Of The Bahamas This December

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ -- The weather may be cooling down in the U.S., but The Bahamas is heating up this winter. With numerous awards under its belt, The Bahamas is top-of-mind as people around the world set their 2020 travel plans. From continued reopenings on Grand Bahama Island, to a new craft cocktail bar in Nassau to exciting cultural events such as the vibrant celebration of Junkanoo, there is no better time than now to see just why it's always "Better in The Bahamas".

The Bahamas Sees Increase in Year-over-Year Bookings – Expedia reported an increase across all major areas in The Bahamas comparing November 2017 - October 2018 bookings to November 2018 - October 2019, including air tickets, room nights and passengers. The islands had a 0.5% increase in air tickets, a 6.7% increase in room nights and a 3.7% increase in cruise passengers.

Grand Bahama Island Hotels Reopen – Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour, a resort that played a key role in Hurricane Dorian relief efforts, reopened in early November. Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach is scheduled to reopen Dec. 10 and is offering 40% off as part of its grand reopening celebration. Grand Lucayan Lighthouse Pointe, Taino Beach Resort & Clubs and more are also open and welcoming visitors this travel season.

Balearia Caribbean Resumes Regular Service to Grand Bahama Island – Balearia Caribbean has resumed its regular sailing to Grand Bahama Island following Hurricane Dorian and increased services with an additional Saturday sailing. The fast ferry service will continue supporting relief efforts on The Abacos and Grand Bahama Island through its partnership with Reach Out Ministries.

Craft Cocktail Bar Opens in Nassau – The Bahamas' first and only craft cocktail bar, Bon Vivants, recently opened in Nassau's Sandyport area with a 23-page menu featuring more than 48 drinks ranging from classic cocktails, spirits and wines to colorful adult-versions of childhood favorites. The postcard worthy bar boasts oversized rattan chairs, lush colorful wallpaper, a vintage cocktail glass collection and hosts Jazz nights each Wednesday. Bon Vivants doubles as a café in the daylight hours offering various coffees and pastries.

The Bahamas Included in Frommer's 'Best Places to Go in 2020' List – The Bahamas was listed as one of the top travel destinations for 2020 by Frommer's, which encouraged travelers to trade the "overtouristed" spots for destinations with no shortage of culture, adventure, food and scenery.

Fodor's 2020 Go List Features The Bahamas – Fodor's included The Bahamas in its 2020 Go List, an annual list that highlights the most talked about destinations to consider for the New Year.

