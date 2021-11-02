What's New In The Bahamas In November

Heat up your holiday travel plans this season with tropical temperatures and exciting new openings! Tweet this

Coral Vita Earned Recognition for Its Environmental Sustainability Efforts – Coral Vita earns a top 15 finalists spot in the inaugural Earthshot Prize in the "Revive Our Oceans" category for their continued efforts to preserve the world's coastal ecosystem.

Reimagined Sandals Royal Bahamian Prepares for Reopening – Sandals Royal Bahamian is on track to reopen January 27, 2022, and guests can expect to enjoy 200 fully renovated rooms and suites, five new restaurants, private island hideaways and a new Island Village.

Rosé Paradis Garden Opens at The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort – The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, partnered with Château d'Esclans to present Rosé Paradis Garden, an experience that transports guests from the storied Versailles Gardens of Paradise Island to the South of France.

The Moorings Reopens in The Abacos Next Month – The Moorings makes its triumphant return to The Abacos after two years following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian and will resume offering charter vacations beginning December 2021.

Bahamas Charter Yacht Show Returns – It's official, the 2022 Bahamas Charter Yacht Show will be held at Nassau Yacht Haven February 24 – 27, 2022 featuring more than 10 charter yachts and over 40 charter brokers.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

For a complete listing of deals and packages for The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Atlantis Paradise Island Offers Special "Singles Day" Package – Atlantis Paradise Island celebrates National Singles Day on November 11, 2021 with a special 24-hour bookable offer. The "Singles Day" Package includes up to 4-day accommodations at The Cove, The Royal and The Coral, respectively, along with $111 daily resort credit. Travel window: November 11 – October 31, 2022.

$500 Air Credit for Black Friday and Cyber Monday – Holiday travellers receive a $500 air credit when pre-booking an air-inclusive 7-night package at a participating Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board member hotel. Bookable between November 26 – December 2, 2021, and valid for trips between November 28 – January 31, 2022. Blackout dates apply.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

