What's New In The Bahamas In May

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Travelers wishing for idyllic sandy beaches and irresistible blue waters will find their paradise in The Bahamas this summer.

NEWS

People-to-People Goes Virtual – The beloved program, connecting visitors with locals for 45 years, now offers five free virtual sessions with ambassadors in The Bahamas. To book, visit: https://www.bahamas.com/plan-your-trip/people-to-people.

Increased Airlift – American Airlines launches direct flights from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) to Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) June 5, 2021. Frontier Airlines also announced direct flights from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Nassau (NAS) four times a week starting July 2021.

Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach Reopens – the Grand Bahama Island all-inclusive resort welcomes guests back this month with an oceanfront pool, watersports, white-sand beaches, ocean view rooms and more.

Resorts World Bimini's New Beach Destination – Located just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, Resorts World Bimini Beach will debut May 14, 2021, featuring lagoon pools, private cabanas, ocean view dining and more.

The Sugar Factory Heads to Baha Mar – the newest location will be set inside the New Providence resort featuring a restaurant, café, confectionary shop, retail store, carousel bar and CandyOcean, a new aquatic-themed immersive experience.

AWARDS AND ACCOLADES

Nominated as Best Spa Destination – The Bahamas has been nominated for the Caribbean's Best Spa Destination award in the 7th annual World Spa Awards. Voting runs May 19 through September 8, 2021.

Top Incentive Travel Destination – Northstar Meeting Group survey revealed The Bahamas as a Top 8 Travel Destination for booking incentive travel in 2021, selected by event organizers, planners and incentive program professionals from all sectors.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

For a complete listing of deals and packages for The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

$250 Air Credit for Out Island Vacations – U.S. and Canadian residents can take their pick of 10 unspoiled and uncrowded Out Islands and receive an air credit of $250. Booking window: April 5 - May 10, 2021.

Extended Stay Deals – Guests who book an extended stay - 14 days or longer - at Grand Isle Resort on Great Exuma can receive up to 50% off. Margaretville Beach Resort in Nassau is also offering guests who stay 14 days or longer special pricing of up to 40% off regular rates.

Travel Advisor Appreciation – Celebrating "Travel Advisor Month" in May, Warwick Paradise Island – Bahamas is offering rates and a 3rd night free for travel advisors booking now through May 31, for stays through December 20, 2021.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

For an overview of The Bahamas' travel and entry protocols, visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook , YouTube or Instagram .

PRESS INQUIRIES

Anita Johnson-Patty

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

[email protected]

Weber Shandwick

Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

Related Links

https://www.bahamas.com

