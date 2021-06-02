What's New In The Bahamas In June

The Bahamas welcomes travellers to celebrate the arrival of summer with ease! Tweet this

Baha Mar Welcomes New Oceanfront Water Park

– Baha Bay, a 15-acre oceanfront water park, is set to open July 2, featuring 24 water slides, a duelling water coaster, 500,000-gallon wave pool and winding river for guests of the Baha Mar resorts.

Riu Palace Paradise Island in The Bahamas Reopened – The all-inclusive adults-only beachfront resort welcomed back guests last month with an extensive range of cuisine, on-site entertainment and more.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

First Responders Appreciation – To show appreciation, Comfort Suites Paradise Island is comping the first night for first responders now through June 15, 2021, when booking 4+ nights. Guests who stay for 3+ nights are eligible for up to $300 in food and beverage credit.

Sneak Peek into Paradise – The new Margaritaville Beach Resort – Nassau is offering guests 35% off when booking travel before June 30, 2021.

Free Night + $250 in Resort Credit for Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas – Guests who book travel to Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas, now through August 13, 2021, receive the 5th night free, and stays beginning July 11 are eligible for a $250 resort credit.

$300 Fuel Credit for Out Island Vacations – Boaters receive a $300 fuel credit for a pre-booked 4-night consecutive hotel stay at Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board member resorts and marinas before October 31, 2021. Booking window: now – June 30.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

Explore all the islands have to offer on www.bahamas.com/deals-packages or on

Facebook, YouTube Instagram.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Anita Johnson-Patty

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

[email protected]

Weber Shandwick

Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

Related Links

https://www.bahamas.com

