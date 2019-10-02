What's New In The Bahamas For October

NEWS International Arrivals See a Steady Climb – International arrivals to The Bahamas increased by 13.2% in August. The forward booking situation for the next three months shows bookings ahead by 1.0%, with October showing 3.2% ahead. Air capacity increased by 17.2% in August, with a growth of 12.6% in the U.S. The post-Hurricane Dorian booking pace will be made available next month.

The Bahamas Brings Home Gold in the 2019 WhereverAwards – For the second consecutive year, readers of WhereverFamily have voted The Bahamas the Best Family-Friendly Caribbean Island in the publication's 2019 WhereverAwards. Bahamas resort, Atlantis Paradise Island Resort, also won the Best Family-Friendly Individual Hotel and Best Family-Friendly Hotel Kids Club categories.

$100M Cruise Port Coming to Freeport – The Bahamas signed two agreements with Carnival Corporation for a $100M cruise port development in Freeport, and an $80M expansion of Half Moon Cay. The agreement comes after Hurricane Dorian and will aid the island's restoration and recovery.

Increased International Airlift to Nassau – Air Canada has increased its airlift from Montreal to Nassau beginning December 20, 2019. The non-stop service will increase operations from twice a week to four times a week. Starting December 21, 2019, new daily non-stop Delta flights will operate from Boston's Logan Airport to Nassau's Lynden Pindling International Airport. Flights will run through April 30, 2020.

Airbnb Experiences Expand in The Bahamas – The home-sharing platform is expanding Airbnb Experiences in The Bahamas. Visitors, led by local experts, can get an inside look into The Bahamas' hidden gems, traditions, history and culture. From exploring blue holes to learning about the importance of Junkanoo, Airbnb is helping visitors discover why It's Better in The Bahamas.

