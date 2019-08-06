What's New In The Bahamas For August

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ -- The Islands Of The Bahamas have once again proved to be a favorite destination for all types of travelers. The Bahamas was included in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards, featured in Bloomberg as the most visited destination by private jet and named the Top Meeting Destination in the Caribbean by CVENT. With exciting events in the pipeline, it's no surprise The Bahamas continues to see visitor growth month-over-month.

The Bahamas' Impressive Start to 2019 – The July ForwardKeys survey showed international arrivals to The Bahamas increased 13.9% in June with arrivals up 9.4% in the first half of 2019. The forward booking situation for July to September remains positive, with bookings 9.8% ahead for international arrivals.

Bahamian Islands Recognized in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards – The Exumas, Harbour Island and The Abacos were named some of the top islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda and The Bahamas in Travel + Leisure's 2019 World's Best Awards. The World's Best Awards are among the most prestigious in the travel industry and are selected by the publication's readers.

The Bahamas Is The Leading Destination For High Flyers – In a study published by Bloomberg, The Bahamas was the top destination for travelers arriving by private jets. More than two-thirds of private jet arrivals to The Bahamas originated in the U.S. or Canada.

Nassau, Bahamas Takes Top Spot in CVENT's Top Caribbean Meeting Destinations – Nassau, Bahamas was named the top meeting destination in the Caribbean and Latin America by CVENT. The list was compiled by analyzing meeting and event booking activity through CVENT.

Atlantis, Paradise Island Welcomes The P1 AquaX Bahamas World Championship – November 8 – 10, 2019, Atlantis, Paradise Island will play host to the top 40 professional watercraft competitors, representing 12 countries for the P1 AquaX Bahamas World Championship. Additional festivities include a nearby Race Village with live music, local bands, food and activities for all ages.

