What Motherhood Actually Costs: Almost Two Thirds of Mothers Feel Society Expects Us to Ignore What They Really Go Through During Labour and Childbirth

Neinstein LLP's new report, Birthmarks: The Cost of Motherhood, reveals a side of motherhood that's rarely acknowledged in public conversations

TORONTO, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Neinstein, Toronto's leading civil litigation boutique, has released Birthmarks: The Cost of Motherhood, a first-of-its-kind report that explores what it truly takes to become a mother. While Mother's Day is often focused on flowers, brunch and beautifully wrapped gifts, the report sheds light on the emotional and physical journey women go through during labour and childbirth, and the lasting effects this experience can have on mothers across Canada.

Featuring findings from a recent survey in partnership with Fuse Insights, the report reveals that more than one third of mothers surveyed experienced challenging or distressing labours over the past three years. Despite this, 65 per cent of mothers surveyed feel that society expects us to only focus on having a healthy baby, ignoring what mothers actually go through, and 38 per cent feel that we are not supposed to talk about how traumatic childbirth can be.

"As a medical malpractice lawyer, I have seen a very different side of motherhood than what society typically sees," said Rose Leto, Partner and Head of Operations at Neinstein LLP. "During my career, I have represented mothers dealing with the lasting effects of medical complications from their childbirth, including cases where medical negligence changed their lives forever. Birthmarks highlights the need for a better understanding of the true experience, from the physical toll childbirth can have to the long-term consequences that aren't currently part of the conversation."

Childbirth is often romanticized, but Birthmarks reinforces the need for open and honest conversation around women's true experiences.

Unveiling the Reality of Childbirth

While the majority of women surveyed cited positive recollections of their most recent childbirth experience, the findings reveal a complex reality.

34 per cent of all respondents said they experienced a challenging or distressing labour.

37 per cent of those who identified as being of a visible minority said the same.

51 per cent of those who did not have a partner or support person present said the same.

Recognizing the full spectrum of birthing experiences is not only about broadening the narrative; it's about identifying where the current systems are falling short. Prioritizing patient-centered care is crucial to reduce maternal distress and shape how childbirth is experienced.

Complications and Communication Gaps

Complications during labour and childbirth remain common and the results point to gaps in communication and patient-centered care during labour and childbirth

65 per cent of those surveyed reported unexpected complications or interventions, including emergency C-sections, induction or undue pain.

When looking at those who experienced unplanned complications or intervention:

20 per cent felt it was not explained well to them in the moment.

20 per cent felt they were not listened to or empowered by medical professionals.

Labour and childbirth is not one-size-fits-all. While many carry positive memories of their experience, the report reveals how this can shift when complications arise, mothers don't feel heard, or there is a lack of medical information being shared.

Lasting Mental Health Impact After Birth

The emotional and psychological impact from labour and childbirth can be just as long-lasting as the physical, but it's far less visible. Maternal care cannot and should not end after physical recovery.

Almost half (46 per cent) of respondents said their labour and childbirth experience impacted their mental health

44 per cent still feel anxious and emotionally affected by their experiences.

With nearly half of all mothers reporting lasting psychological effects, maternal emotional wellbeing must be considered as a standard component of postpartum care.

Concerns Around Advocacy and Patient Voice

While the majority of respondents felt supported by their medical team during their labour and delivery, a significant minority felt their concerns were ignored or overlooked, highlighting the need for consistent patient advocacy and support.

34 per cent of respondents felt their pain and discomfort was not addressed.

32 per cent of respondents felt their anxiety or fear was not taken seriously.

32 per cent of respondents felt dismissed or ignored by medical professionals at times.

28 per cent of respondents felt pressured into medical decisions.

In a moment fraught with vulnerability, pain, and uncertainty, the ability to advocate for themselves is directly tied to the environment created by medical professionals.

Reframing Motherhood

The cost of motherhood extends far beyond what is typically acknowledged by society. It's not only shaped by medical outcomes, but by the experiences, emotions and care mothers receive. Too often, these realities are overlooked.

"Mother's Day is a time to celebrate the mothers in our lives, but it's also a time for us to remember what becoming a mother asks of women and the reality of that experience," said Olivia Scobie, social work counsellor and educator who specializes in perinatal mood, birth trauma, and parental mental health. "Not all birth experiences are the same, and by openly talking about the challenges many women face, we can learn from them and start to provide the support they need during what is an extremely unpredictable and emotionally intense experience."

Beyond the traditional flowers and cards, Birthmarks: The Cost of Motherhood recognizes an often complex, emotional and physical journey. Acknowledging these challenges should not take away from the joy of motherhood, but deepen our understanding of it.

To read the full report, visit neinsteinlaw.com

About Neinstein

Neinstein is a results-driven boutique law firm in Toronto, specializing in mass tort, medical malpractice and personal injury law. We are expert litigators with significant trial and appellate advocacy experience. For over 50 years, our team has dealt with complex civil litigation, delivering impactful outcomes and widespread social change. We can be reached by phone at 416-920-4242, by email at [email protected], or through our website at www.neinstein.com.

Methodology

This survey, in partnership with Fuse Insights, surveyed 1,015 mothers of children under 3 online in English only, in February 2026. To qualify, respondents had to have given birth in the last 3 years in Canada; they were then asked further questions about the most recent time they went through labour and childbirth. Quotas were used to ensure suitable representation of women from visible ethnic minorities, and that the geographic profile of those surveyed reflects that of the Anglophone population of Canada (excluding Quebec).

Throughout this report, results reflect the opinions and views of the women surveyed; they should not be taken as evidence of medical outcomes.

SOURCE Neinstein LLP

For media inquiries: Sophia Ntentes, [email protected], 416-991-3901