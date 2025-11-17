What Is Happening Here: Canadaland's latest limited series is available now

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadaland, the podcast network behind the critically acclaimed and globally popular hits Pretendians, Thunder Bay and The Copernic Affair, is bringing listeners a raw and thorough examination of a society seized by a sudden crisis of rage and conflict, that dares to ask: What Is Happening Here?

Statistically, a Jew in Canada is now 9 times more likely to be a victim of a hate crime than a Jew in the United States (according to figures from StatsCan and the FBI). The New York Post even called Montreal "North America's capital of antisemitism." How did this happen in a country known for politeness, diversity, and social democracy? Is there something wrong with how hate is being measured?

Some say Canada is currently in the throes of a horrible surge of anti-Jew hatred. Others claim antizionism is being intentionally conflated with antisemitism.

What Is Happening Here is an urgent and honest endeavour to discuss this sudden rift. Reporter and host Jesse Brown (Canadaland, Thunder Bay, Cool Mules) unearths stories that reveal just how deep the wounds are, and has disarmingly candid conversations with everyone from Indigo CEO Heather Reisman to antizionist leader Moez Zaman and Jewish antizionist activist Dave Meslin.

This timely podcast is a clear-eyed, rational, and humanistic attempt to get past the name-calling, dogma, slogans and righteousness, in order to have a desperately-needed conversation about what has changed for Jews in Canada.

Through six riveting episodes, What Is Happening Here takes audiences across Canada and into the experiences of real people, all of whom have seen their lives radically change since October 7th, 2023.

A co-production between Canadaland Podcasts and The Canadian Jewish News , What Is Happening Here is disturbing, gripping, and ultimately hopeful.

The show launches today with a two-episode premier and will be published weekly on Wednesdays on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify .

Jesse Brown is the founder and editor of Canadaland. He won the Hillman Prize for Investigative reporting for breaking the Jian Ghomeshi scandal and the Canadian Screen Award for Best Factual Series for the television documentary Thunder Bay. He is a Globe and Mail #1 bestselling author.

About Canadaland

Canadaland is an independent news and podcast company consistently producing some of the best audio journalism and podcasts. Through the ongoing support of over 10,000 supporters and a wide range of advertisers and partners, Canadaland reaches over 10 million listeners a year with free, high-quality audio content focused on news, current affairs, media and politics, as well as narrative investigations and stories. Between our flagship show CANADALAND, our broad slate of widely popular podcasts, and our critically-acclaimed limited series like Pretendians, A Field Guide for Gay Animals, Thunder Bay and The White Saviors, Canadaland's shows and brand have become renowned in Canada and internationally for telling compelling stories not otherwise told, for giving voice to a wide array of perspectives and points of view, and for sparking vital conversations.

About The Canadian Jewish News

The Canadian Jewish News (The CJN) has been a cornerstone of Jewish life in Canada since 1960. Committed to the highest journalistic standards, we deliver meaningful, independent reporting and commentary that reflect the full diversity of the Jewish experience. Through original journalism, thoughtful analysis, and a broad range of perspectives, The CJN fosters informed debate and strengthens community connection. Our content is available free of charge to our audience via our news website, thecjn.ca , our podcast network, newsletters, and our print magazine, Scribe Quarterly, ensuring that everyone can engage with Jewish Canadian life in a meaningful way.

