Westshore Terminals Announces Q4 2019 Distribution

VANCOUVER, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) ("Westshore" or the "Corporation") announced today that a dividend of $0.16 per share will be paid on or before January 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2019, which is the same per share amount that was paid in each quarter of 2019. The Q4 2019 dividend will be designated an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes.

For the eleven months ended November 30, 2019, Westshore loaded 28 million tonnes, approximately the same volume for the equivalent period in 2018. Throughput volumes for 2019 are anticipated to be in excess of 30.5 million tonnes, slightly more than 2018 levels. For 2020, Westshore has committed to volumes in excess of 2019 anticipated volumes, at an average loading charge comparable to 2018 levels.

The foregoing statements concerning anticipated throughput volumes and loading rates, and the levels of dividends, the cost and timing of the capital project are forward-looking statements that reflect the current expectations of the Corporation with respect to future events and performance. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such performance or results will be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made, assumptions made by management, and management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and will be impacted by and are subject to the risks and uncertainties outlined in the Corporation's Annual Information Form that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, historical results or current expectations.

