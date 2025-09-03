Westmount Park Investments Highlights Strategic Milestone in Portfolio Company With Highside's US$500 Million Facility From Apollo Affiliates

Family office affirms long-term strategy through landmark financing at Highside, a key platform investment

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Westmount Park Investments, a Canadian private family office, is pleased to recognize a significant milestone in one of its portfolio companies, Highside Companies, which has secured a US$500 million investment-grade financing package from affiliates of Apollo (NYSE: APO). The capital will support the expansion of Highside's Everhome Suites platform in collaboration with Choice Hotels International (NYSE: CHH), marking one of the largest structured financings in the extended-stay sector in recent years.

Highside Companies, led by CEO Justin Roberts, is a vertically integrated real estate development and investment platform with operations across the United States and Canada. The company is also active in adjacent real estate verticals, including multifamily, self-storage, and light industrial, applying a data-driven approach to site selection, zoning, and capital structuring. With over US$1 billion in projects underway, Highside delivers institutional-grade execution across the full development lifecycle—from entitlement and financing to construction and asset management.

"The Apollo facility is a transformational milestone that underscores the strength of Highside's platform, strategy, and leadership," said Romeo Di Battista Jr., Principal at Westmount Park Investments, the company's sponsor and strategic partner. "I'm incredibly proud of Justin Roberts, CEO of Highside, and the entire team for what they've accomplished. We believe extended-stay hospitality is a structurally resilient asset class, and Highside is uniquely positioned to lead its evolution. We're proud to support the company as it scales across North America and expands its footprint."

Highside continues to evaluate new development opportunities through direct acquisitions, joint ventures with landowners, and strategic partnerships with local developers. The company is actively growing its pipeline of institutional-grade projects in select markets aligned with long-term demographic and demand trends.

Westmount Park Investments is a second-generation Canadian family office with nearly 50 years of experience owning, operating, and investing across multiple industries. The firm focuses on long-term, control-oriented investments in real estate, infrastructure, and service-based operating businesses. In addition to investing principal capital, Westmount partners with proven operators through active ownership, disciplined growth, and strategic capital allocation.

For more information, please visit https://westmountpark.com.

Learn more about Highside Companies online.

SOURCE Westmount Park Investments

Media Contact: Westmount Park Investments, Phone: 1.800.974.5850, Email: [email protected]