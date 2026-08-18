CALGARY, August 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- WestJet has completed the transformation of its remaining all-economy aircraft, fulfilling its commitment to update the interior of all aircraft that were formerly operated by Swoop or Sunwing airlines. The cabin refresh includes upgraded Premium seating, an expanded Extended Comfort cabin as well as enhanced amenities and a refreshed interior look and feel.

WestJet celebrates major milestone in inflight experience transformation

"Unifying our narrowbody fleet is an important step in delivering the reliable and welcoming experience our guests and WestJetters expect from us," said Samantha Taylor, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Experience Officer. "This milestone creates a stronger foundation for our teams to focus on delivering exceptional service and a seamless travel experience for our guests."

Aircraft that previously operated with an all-economy layout will now feature thoughtful design elements and modern amenities to support guests throughout their journey. Premium, Extended Comfort and Economy cabins have been upgraded with the following features:

Fast and free WestJet Wi-Fi presented by TELUS

Updated headrest with four-way adjustment capability

Convenient seatback personal phone/tablet holders

Modernized charging ports

Coat hooks

Looking ahead, WestJet will begin to refurbish its legacy narrowbody aircraft to include the enhanced amenities and expanded Extended Comfort cabins now available on the airline's reconfigured aircraft. This process will begin in September and is expected to be complete by the end of 2027. Approximately 14 Boeing 737-800 aircraft will be updated this year.

WestJet operations teams are also prioritizing updates to the exterior of WestJet's narrowbody fleet. By the end of 2026, all WestJet aircraft will fly the iconic teal and navy banner.

WestJet completes legroom retrofit ahead of schedule

In addition to completing the all-economy layout reconfiguration, WestJet recently restored the legroom in its Boeing 737 aircraft that briefly operated with 180 seats. The retrofit project was originally planned to be completed this fall; however, WestJet proudly wrapped up the project part-way through June. All previously affected aircraft are now flying with 174 seats, a refreshed interior and enhanced amenities, including WestJet Wi-Fi presented by TELUS.

For more information about WestJet's fleet, visit WestJet.com/fleet.

About WestJet

Since 1996, WestJet has been on a mission to make the skies more accessible and a lot more enjoyable. Proudly Canadian and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, WestJet connects guests to destinations across North America, Europe, Asia and some of the world's most sought-after getaways, with nearly 200 aircraft and more than 600 daily flights, including connectivity through WestJet's airline partners, WestJet serves more than 275 destinations.

A team of more than 15,000 WestJetters have helped reshape what flying looks like in Canada -- reducing airfares by half and welcoming more Canadians into the air.

The WestJet Group includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations, making it one of Canada's leading airlines and Canada's largest vacation provider.

Learn more at WestJet.com.

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SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership