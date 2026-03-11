New $600M Unsecured Syndicated Facilities Established

PERTH, Western Australia, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) – Westgold or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has executed syndicated loan documentation in respect of A$600M of revolving financing facilities. The facilities will be provided by 5 Australian and international lenders.

Figure 1 (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited) View PDF Title is - Westgold Strengthens Balance Sheet Flexibility (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

The new 5-year facility strengthens the Company's balance sheet by providing unrestricted access to $600M of undrawn facilities that may be utilised for general corporate purposes. It replaces the Company's previous facilities and importantly, is unsecured and has no mandatory hedging or cash sweep requirements.

Highlights

$600M of revolving facilities established with Tier 1 lenders

The 5-member lending syndicate includes:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Oversea- Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC)

RBC Capital Markets (RBC)

Société Generale (SG)

Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC)

Revolving facilities are unsecured

The facilities comprise three separate tranches maturing in 3, 4 and 5 years

No mandatory hedging requirement

No amortisation or sweep requirements over the facilities

Argonaut Corporate Finance acted as financial adviser to Westgold.

Key terms for the new facilities are attached as Appendix A.

Westgold Managing Director and CEO Wayne Bramwell commented:

"While Westgold does not require additional funding today, securing long‑dated, unsecured and cost‑effective liquidity now is strategic and ensures we can continue to invest and expand our business with confidence.

These new facilities are a prudent step that enhances our financial flexibility at a time when the business is in a position of real financial strength. They provide us with additional balance sheet resilience and most critically, optionality as to how we bring value forward in our 3-Year Outlook.

With our treasury at over $600M at the end of 2025, these facilities will boost our available liquidity to over $1.2B.

Westgold thanks CBA, OCBC, RBC, Société Generale and WBC for their support and look forward to working with this syndicate as we advance our growth strategy."

Appendix A – Syndicated Finance Agreement - Key Terms

Key Terms – $600M Facilities Purpose General Corporate Purposes Financial Advisors Argonaut Corporate Finance Hedging Available but not mandatory Security Nil Lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) Oversea- Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) RBC Capital Markets (RBC) Société Generale (SG) Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC) Interest Rate BBSY plus fixed margin for each Tranche Maturity Tranche A $300M March 2029 Tranche B $200M March 2030 Tranche C $100M March 2031 Repayment At Maturity Financial Covenants Net Leverage Ratio, Reserve Tail Amount, Interest Coverage Ratio Facility Undertakings Typical for a facility of this nature Events of Default Typical for a facility of this nature Facility Agent Commonwealth Bank of Australia

This announcement is authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

Forward Looking Statements

These materials prepared by Westgold Resources Limited include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "forecast", "predict", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.

Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control.

Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. In addition, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors outlined in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ or the ASX, including, in the Company's current annual report, half year report or most recent management discussion and analysis.

Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances.

SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited

Investor and media relations enquiries: Investor Relations, Kasun Liyanaarachchi, Group Manager IR & Communications, [email protected], +61 458 564 483; Media, Annette Ellis, Manager Corporate Affairs, [email protected], +61 458 200 039