PERTH, Australia, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) (OTCQX: WGXRF) – (Westgold or the Company) advises that it has updated two National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) compliant technical reports (Technical Reports) titled as follows:

NI 43-101 Technical Report, Fortnum Gold Operations, Bryah Goldfields, Western Australia ; and

NI 43-101 Technical Report, Meekatharra Gold Operations, Murchison Goldfields , Western Australia .

View PDF Westgold Files Updated Technical Reports (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

The Technical Reports, each dated 18 December 2024 and with effective dates of 20 November 2024 and 4 December 2024 for the Fortnum Gold Operations and Meekatharra Gold Operations respectively, support the news releases of the Company dated 13 November 2024, titled "Starlight Mineral Resource Grows by 91%"; 18 November 2024, titled "Bluebird - South Junction Mineral Resource Grows to 1.4Moz"; 4 December 2024, titled "Westgold Doubles Bluebird - South Junction Ore Reserve"; and 17 December 2024, titled "Fortnum Expansion Study" (the Releases).

Under NI 43-101, issuers must file a technical report within 45 days of the date of initial disclosure of, among other things, a new or materially changed Mineral Resource Estimate or a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Copies of the Technical Reports and the Releases are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (https://www.westgold.com.au/).

There are no material differences between the Technical Reports and the information disclosed in the Release.

Technical Reports and Qualified Persons

The Technical Reports have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 by Mr Leigh Devlin and Mr Jake Russell, each of whom are Qualified Persons (as defined under NI 43-101). As both Mr Devlin and Mr Russell are employees of the Company, neither is independent for purposes of NI 43-101.

This announcement is authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

SOURCE Westgold Resources Limited

Investor and media relations enquiries: Investor Relations, Kasun Liyanaarachchi | Investor Relations Manager, [email protected], +61 458 564 483