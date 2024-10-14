Two senior appointments to deliver portfolio optimisation and growth strategy

PERTH, Western Australia, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) (TSX: WGX) (OTCQX: WGXRF) – (Westgold or the Company) is pleased to announce it has appointed mining executive, Mr Aaron Rankine, as the Company's new Chief Operating Officer with effect from 20 January 2025.

View PDF Westgold Enhances Leadership Team (CNW Group/Westgold Resources Limited)

Mr Rankine is a mining engineer with more than 20 years' experience in Australia and internationally, most recently as General Manager – Operational Performance with global mining contractor, Perenti Limited. His prior experience includes senior positions at Barminco, including General Manager, Operations Manager, and Group Manager - HSE.

Mr Rankine has a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) with Honours from the Western Australian School of Mines, a WA First Class Mine Manager's Certificate, and an Executive MBA. He brings extensive experience in managing and optimising the performance of multi-mine underground operations across gold, copper and nickel assets.

Mr Rankine said he was excited by Westgold's potential to grow.

"I chose to join Westgold because of the amazing platform that has been built over many years by the dedicated people in the business, culminating in the recent acquisition of the Southern Goldfields assets. This platform, and the team behind it, has created an opportunity to generate significant value," he said.

To enhance Westgold's project delivery capability, acting Chief Operating Officer, Mr Jacob Mesiha has been promoted to the newly created role of General Manager Projects and Operational Readiness. This role has responsibility for the delivery of all major mine development / expansion and capital projects across the portfolio.

Mr Mesiha has built his career at Westgold over 13 years and brings a wealth of operational experience gained in various mine management and general manager roles across the Murchison and Southern Goldfields assets.

Westgold Managing Director and CEO Wayne Bramwell commented:

"Westgold continues to build bench strength to deliver our growth aspirations. These two senior appointments broaden our leadership and technical capabilities and underpin our strategy to optimise and leverage our expanded asset portfolio to become a 500 – 600,000 ozpa gold producer from FY26/27.

We're delighted that Westgold has attracted a candidate of Aaron Rankine's calibre and his appointment to our leadership team. Aaron brings a track record in safety and operational performance leadership that will be essential as Westgold targets higher productivity and lower costs from our expanded portfolio of assets.

We are equally delighted with Jacob Mesiha's development and promotion to the next stage of his career, in the newly created role of General Manager - Projects and Operational Readiness.

We thank Jacob for stepping up and capably acting as our interim COO. His extensive project knowledge garnered over 13 years' experience in our operations will be instrumental in the successful delivery of our pipeline of growth and capital projects."

