WESTGATE ENERGY ANNOUNCES ANTICIPATED CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE

CALGARY, AB, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Westgate Energy Inc. ("Westgate" or the "Company") (TSXV: WGT), is pleased to announce that Art Agolli (the "Debenture Holder"), a director of the Company, has agreed, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") of the Private Placement Warrant Amendment (as described and defined below), to convert the convertible unsecured debentures of the Company (the "Convertible Debentures") issued to the Debenture Holder on March 7, 2025 into common shares ("Common Shares") at the conversion price of $0.25.

The Company announces that the Debenture Holder has agreed, subject to TSXV approval of the Private Placement Warrant Amendment, to convert the Convertible Debentures issued to the Debenture Holder on March 7, 2025 into Common Shares. The Convertible Debentures were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement offering of 700 units of the Company (the "Private Placement Units") at a price of $1,000 per Private Placement Unit for gross proceeds of $700,000. Each Private Placement Unit was comprised of $1,000 principal amount of Convertible Debentures and 285 Common Share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Private Placement Warrants"). Each Private Placement Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.27. The Convertible Debentures will be converted at the conversion price of $0.25 into 2,800,000 Common Shares in accordance with the terms of the Convertible Debentures. In addition, subject to TSXV approval, the Company expects to satisfy and pay accrued and unpaid interest on the Convertible Debentures from the date of issuance to February 27, 2026 by issuing an additional 316,971 Common Shares and by issuing such number of Common Shares as is equal to the amount of accrued interest owing from February 27, 2026 to the date of conversion divided by the market price on the date of conversion. In completing the share issuances to the Debenture Holder, the Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively.

The Company and the Debenture Holder have agreed, subject to TSXV approval, to extend the expiry date of the Private Placement Warrants from March 7, 2026 to March 7, 2027 (the "Private Placement Warrant Amendment"). All other terms of the Private Placement Warrants remain unchanged.

Westgate is focused on the emerging Mannville Stack fairway located in North-East Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan, a region with established medium and heavy oil accumulations. Producers in this fairway are increasingly unlocking these reservoirs with modern horizontal drilling and completion techniques, which have materially improved well performance and capital efficiency. Activity to date has delivered some of the strongest oil well economics in Western Canada.

For more information, please visit www.westgateenergy.ca.

