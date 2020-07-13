Western Pacific Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSXV: WRP) Western Pacific Resources Corp. ("Western Pacific" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Matthew Roma as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Western Pacific effective July 13, 2020.

Mr. Roma is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with over 10 years of financial management experience. Prior to joining Western Pacific, Mr. Roma was the Director of Finance for Core Gold Inc. until the sale of the Company to an Australian Mining Company. Mr. Roma articled at Deloitte LLP where he specialized in assurance and advisory services for publicly listed mining companies based both in Canada and the United States.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Roma to Western Pacific's management team" said Luis Zapata, CEO of Western Pacific. "Matt's expertise and experience will play an integral role as we continue to grow. I look forward to working with him".

Mr. Roma's appointment coincides with Mr. Eduardo Yu stepping down as CFO and Corporate Secretary to pursue other business opportunities. The Board of Directors of Western Pacific express their gratitude for the significant contributions Mr. Yu has made to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours.

ON BEHALF OF WESTERN PACIFIC RESOURCES CORP.

LUIS ZAPATA

Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Western Pacific Resources Corp.

For further information: on Western Pacific Resources Corp., please visit the Company's website at http://www.westernpacificresources.com or contact Luis Zapata at [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.westernpacificresources.com/s/Home.asp

