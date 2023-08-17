MONTREAL, Aug. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Nespresso Canada is once again making its Green Bag Recycling Solution more accessible throughout the country, allowing Nespresso coffee lovers to contribute to the recycling of its aluminum coffee capsules from the comfort of their homes. Today, 116 new communities in Western Nova Scotia have proudly joined the program.

Now in place in more than 800 communities across Canada, the Green Bag Program is a simple and effective selective collection solution. It allows residents of the participating communities to place their used Nespresso aluminum capsules in a green bag, supplied by Nespresso. When the bag is full, they can drop it in their recycling bin at home. These bags, which are entirely recyclable, are then sent to the sorting centre and entrusted to a local partner to undergo a mechanical process that separates the coffee grounds from the aluminum. The aluminum is recycled, and the coffee grounds are used as high-quality compost on local farms.

Frédéric Pasquier, Vice-President, Marketing and Corporate Communications at Nespresso Canada, is delighted with the program's expansion in the Atlantic provinces: "We are excited to finally be able to extend access to the Green Bag Solution to new residents in Western Nova Scotia, so that they can simply and effectively give a second life to the coffee capsules they enjoy every day. We are continuing to work steadfastly to offer this service to new communities in the near future."

"It is a pleasure to be working with Nespresso to bring the Green Bag Solution to the citizens of Western Nova Scotia, as we have been serving Atlantic Canada for over 40 years," mentions Norm Mensour, President of Scotia Recycling Limited.

The communities in Western Nova Scotia joining the Green Bag Program include Wolfville, Mavillette, Pubnico and Yarmouth. Until now, Nespresso Club members in those communities had to use Nespresso's Red Bag and drop it off at a Canada Post mailbox or post office to recycle their capsules. This expansion of the program follows the recent introduction of the Green Bag Program in 36 New Brunswick communities.

Certified B Corp for over a year, Nespresso's recycling efforts are part of the company's desire to fight climate change and achieve zero net emissions by 2050, in line with the United Nations (UN) Science-Based Targets (SBTi) approach.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is a both a pioneer and leader when it comes to high-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 120,000 farmers across 15 countries through the AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to integrate sustainable practices on and around farms. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the Rainforest Alliance, the program improves crop yields and quality, provides a sustainable supply of the highest quality coffee and improves living conditions for farmers and their communities. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nespresso is present in 82 countries and employs over 13,900 people. As of 2021, its global distribution network consists of more than 816 boutiques in 536 cities. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

