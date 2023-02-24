Western IntermodeX Announces Acquisition of Quickload Logistics

RICHMOND, BC, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Western IntermodeX (IntermodeX) announced the acquisition of Quickload Logistics (Quickload) further solidifying our commitment to the Prince Rupert community and gateway. Quickload joins IntermodeX alongside Coast2000 Terminals and Interhold Distribution who are industry leaders in the B.C. intermodal services space. This acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions.

IntermodeX is excited to welcome the Quickload team as they bring experience, local expertise and strong customer relationships. In addition, this investment immediately unlocks import transload capacity in Prince Rupert for the North American marketplace. Following the supply chain challenges of 2020, IntermodeX saw the importance of expanding its footprint in Prince Rupert, not only to meet the needs of today but the opportunities of tomorrow.

"This acquisition positions Western IntermodeX as a leader in integrated intermodal services." said Matthew May, President of Western IntermodeX. "It demonstrates our commitment to invest and grow in Prince Rupert where we've operated since 2019. We see the great potential the gateway offers."

"In our over 15 years of operation, we have built a reputation ensuring critical goods are handled efficiently and reliably." said Matt Holland, President, Quickload Logistics. "Western IntermodeX is the right choice to build on the legacy of Quickload's business."

About Western IntermodeX

Western IntermodeX is an integrated intermodal services company linking cargo moved by container, rail, barge, and truck to global markets. Western IntermodeX is a Western Group Enterprise.

About Quickload Logistics

With over 15 years of experience, Quickload has developed proven processes to ensure that critical goods are handled efficiently and reliably while transiting the Port of Prince Rupert.

SOURCE Western IntermodeX

For further information: Matthew May, Western IntermodeX, 604-232-2604, [email protected]; Matt Holland, Quickload Logistics, [email protected]