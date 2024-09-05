Western Group Rebrands as SSA Marine

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Western Group, a leading logistics provider connecting global trade to Canada's marine, rail, and road transportation corridors, today announced that it has rebranded under the SSA Marine name, reflecting the company's important role as part of the global SSA Marine network of marine terminals.

Since 2006, Western Group has been part of the Carrix family of companies and has worked closely with SSA Marine to leverage their collective strengths, best practices, and extensive industry experience for the benefit of their container, breakbulk, bulk, auto, and cruise customers in North America.

As part of this transition, Western Group and its marine terminal and stevedoring entities, Western Stevedoring and Squamish Terminals, will rebrand under the SSA Marine brand name. Western IntermodeX will become IntermodeX, an SSA Marine Enterprise. Intermodal brands Coast 2000, Interhold, and Quickload Logistics will unify under the IntermodeX brand.

"Western Group and SSA Marine have worked very closely together for many years, and bringing our teams and operations together under one brand name is a fantastic opportunity to further unify our North American operations in service to our customers," said Lauren Offenbecher, President of SSA Marine's conventional division. "While our brand names may be changing, our day-to-day operations and commitment to our customers remains exactly the same."

Dave Lucas, President of Western Group, added, "Integrating Western Group's Canadian operations with SSA Marine's extensive global reach will provide a wealth of new opportunities for our employees, customers, and partners. I couldn't be more thrilled for the future of our combined maritime and intermodal operations."

About Carrix and SSA Marine

Carrix and its subsidiary SSA Marine are among the world's leading independent, privately held marine terminal operators, with activities at more than 250 terminal facilities and rail yards in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America, and Asia. Its subsidiary, Tideworks Technology, offers innovative technology solutions for the transportation industry. Founded in 1949, Carrix has continuously expanded its global footprint while always prioritizing customer interests, and now employs more than 19,000 people worldwide.

SOURCE Western Group

Media Contact: Melissa Harder, [email protected]