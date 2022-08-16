WESTERN GOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHELSEA HAYES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TSX Venture: WGLD

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - WESTERN GOLD EXPLORATION LTD. (TSXV: WGLD) (the "Company") are pleased to announce that Chelsea Hayes has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately.

Ms. Hayes has been working as marketing and communications advisor for over 25 years. Ms. Hayes was a Founding Director of financial PR consultancy, Pelham Public Relations, in November 2004, growing it to a 40-strong, £6m business and advising technology, media, mining and energy companies, before merging with Bell Pottinger and then leaving the business. Since then she has been involved in founding and growing several other businesses in the UK. She holds an MBA from Henley Business School.

Ms. Hayes has also been appointed to the Audit Committee of the Company, which members now consist of Stuart Olley, Ms. Hayes and Ross McLellan.

About Western Gold Exploration

The Company is a Mineral Exploration company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WGLD". The Company is focused on the exploration of mineral properties in Western Scotland and discovering new opportunities in the Dalradian Belt, targeting historic gold-silver and copper-lead mines in the belt with the potential to develop a mineral resource. Prospects include the Stronchullin mine, Gossan Burn and Allt Dearg which are all located in the Knapdale Project area.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

SOURCE Western Gold Exploration Ltd

For further information: Ross McLellan, CEO, Phone: +44 7779 161441, Email: [email protected], Website: www.westerngoldexploration.com