Western Family brand Yogurt covered pretzels and Milk chocolate covered pretzels recalled due to Salmonella
May 07, 2024, 08:50 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ -
|
Product:
|
Yogurt covered pretzels and Milk chocolate covered pretzels
|
Issue:
|
Food - Microbial Contamination - Salmonella
|
Distribution:
|
British Columbia
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
