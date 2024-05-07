Western Family brand Yogurt covered pretzels and Milk chocolate covered pretzels recalled due to Salmonella

Product:

Yogurt covered pretzels and Milk chocolate covered pretzels

Issue:

Food - Microbial Contamination - Salmonella

Distribution:

British Columbia 
Possibly other provinces and territories

