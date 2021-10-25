Western Energy Services Corp. Releases Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Western Energy Services Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRG) announces the release of its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results. Additional information relating to the Company, including the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Non-International Financial Reporting Standards ("Non-IFRS") measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, and abbreviations and definitions for standard industry terms are defined later in this press release. All amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars (CDN$) unless otherwise identified.

Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results:

Third quarter revenue increased by $19.6 million (or 145%) to $33.0 million in 2021 as compared to $13.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. In the contract drilling segment, revenue totalled $19.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $14.1 million (or 259%) compared to $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. In the production services segment, revenue totalled $13.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 , as compared to $8.1 million in the same period of the prior year, an increase of $5.6 million (or 69%). While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the contract drilling and production services segments in the third quarter of 2021, demand improved compared to 2020 as described below:

In the United States ("US"), drilling rig utilization averaged 13%, as two rigs worked in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 1% Drilling Rig Utilization in the third quarter of 2020, with Operating Days improving from 9 days in 2020 to 98 days in 2021. Revenue per Operating Day for the third quarter of 2021 was US$17,419 , a 14% decrease compared to US$20,224 in the same period of the prior year, mainly due to changes in average rig mix; and

In Canada , service rig utilization of 29% in the third quarter of 2021 was higher than 19% in the same period of the prior year, mainly due to improved commodity prices positively impacting demand for well reactivations in 2021, as 2020 activity was impacted significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic when a number of customers shut in wells entirely. Revenue per Service Hour of $727 in the third quarter of 2021 was 11% higher than the third quarter of 2020, as a result of increased labour and fuel charges being passed through to the customer. Higher utilization led to production services revenue totaling $13.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $5.6 million (or 69%), as compared to the same period in the prior year.

1 Source: CAOEC, monthly Contractor Summary.

Year to Date 2021 Operating Results:

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , increased by $14.3 million (or 19%) to $90.3 million as compared to $76.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 . Contract drilling revenue totalled $51.7 million in 2021, an increase of $5.0 million (or 11%) as compared to $46.7 million in 2020. Production services revenue totalled $39.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , as compared to $29.5 million in the same period of the prior year, an increase of $9.6 million (or 32%). The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact revenue in the contract drilling and production services segments as described below:

In the United States , drilling rig utilization averaged 13%, as two rigs worked in 2021, compared to 7% in the same period of 2020, reflecting an 82% increase in Operating Days. Revenue per Operating Day for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , decreased by 37% to US$15,404 , as compared to the same period of the prior year, as current spot market rates weakened in the period; and

In Canada , service rig utilization of 28% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was higher than the same period of the prior year due to improved industry demand. Lower production and completion activity was offset by increased abandonment work as a result of government incentives. Revenue per Service Hour of $717 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 3% higher than the same period of 2020. Improved utilization led to production services revenue totaling $39.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , an increase of $9.6 million (or 32%), as compared to the same period in the prior year.

2 Source: CAOEC, monthly Contractor Summary.

Selected Financial Information







(stated in thousands, except share and per share amounts)







Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 Financial Highlights 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenue 32,960 13,438 145% 90,315 76,005 19% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 5,009 2,270 121% 14,097 14,668 (4%) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 15% 17% (12%) 16% 19% (16%) Cash flow (used in) from operating activities (2,524) (1,560) 62% 8,395 25,712 (67%) Additions to property and equipment 1,331 150 787% 4,759 983 384% Net loss (10,397) (10,486) (1%) (29,791) (33,858) (12%) – basic and diluted net loss per share (0.11) (0.12) (8%) (0.33) (0.37) (11%) Weighted average number of shares











– basic and diluted 91,399,672 91,040,679 - 91,262,459 91,283,205 - Outstanding common shares as at period end 91,680,182 91,165,112 1% 91,680,182 91,165,112 1% (1) See "Non-IFRS measures" included in this press release.





Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 Operating Highlights(2) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Contract Drilling











Canadian Operations:











Contract drilling rig fleet:











– Average active rig count 9.0 2.3 291% 8.0 5.1 57% – End of period 49 49 - 49 49 - Operating Days 824 208 296% 2,185 1,389 57% Revenue per Operating Day 20,999 21,723 (3%) 21,035 24,648 (15%) Drilling rig utilization – Operating Days 18% 5% 260% 16% 10% 60% CAOEC industry average utilization – Operating Days(3) 27% 9% 200% 23% 16% 44%













United States Operations:

























Contract drilling rig fleet:











– Average active rig count 1.1 0.1 1,000% 1.1 0.6 83% – End of period 8 8 - 8 8 - Operating Days 98 9 989% 287 158 82% Revenue per Operating Day (US$) 17,419 20,224(4) (14%) 15,404 24,312(4) (37%) Drilling rig utilization – Operating Days 13% 1% 1,200% 13% 7% 86%













Production Services











Canadian Operations: Well servicing rig fleet:











– Average active rig count 18.1 11.8 53% 17.7 13.7 29% – End of period 63 63 - 63 63 - Service Hours 16,685 10,893 53% 48,277 37,427 29% Revenue per Service Hour 727 656 11% 717 696 3% Service rig utilization 29% 19% 53% 28% 22% 27%

(2) See "Defined Terms" included in this press release. (3) Source: The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors ("CAOEC") monthly Contractor Summary. The CAOEC industry average is based on Operating Days divided by total available drilling days. (4) Excludes shortfall commitment revenue from take or pay contracts of US$0.3 million and US$5.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Position at (stated in thousands) September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Working capital 607

15,997 5,603 Total assets 460,872

495,625 488,470 Long term debt 228,263

237,633 226,719

Business Overview

Western is an energy services company that provides contract drilling services and production services in Canada and the United States through its various divisions, subsidiaries, and first nations joint venture.

Contract Drilling Services

Western operates a fleet of 57 drilling rigs specifically suited for drilling complex horizontal wells across Canada and the US. Western is currently the fourth largest drilling contractor in Canada, based on the CAOEC registered drilling rigs3.

Production Services

Production Services provides well servicing and oilfield equipment rentals primarily in Canada. Western operates 66 well servicing rigs and is the third largest well servicing company in Canada based on CAOEC registered well servicing rigs4.

Western's contract drilling and well servicing rig fleets comprise the following:

September 30 Drilling rigs









Well servicing rigs

2021

2020



2021 2020 Rig class(1) Canada US Total

Canada US Total

Mast type Total Total Cardium 23 2 25

23 2 25

Single 33 33 Montney 19 - 19

19 - 19

Double 25 25 Duvernay 7 6 13

7 6 13

Slant 8 8 Total 49 8 57

49 8 57



66 66

(1) See "Defined Terms" included in this press release.

Business Environment

Crude oil and natural gas prices impact the cash flow of Western's customers, which in turn impacts the demand for Western's services. The following table summarizes average crude oil and natural gas prices, as well as average foreign exchange rates, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Average crude oil and natural gas prices(1)(2)











Crude Oil











West Texas Intermediate (US$/bbl) 70.56 40.93 72% 64.82 38.31 69% Western Canadian Select (CDN$/bbl) 71.77 42.41 69% 65.40 32.98 98%













Natural Gas











30 day Spot AECO (CDN$/mcf) 3.72 2.35 58% 3.39 2.18 56%













Average foreign exchange rates(2)











US dollar to Canadian dollar 1.26 1.33 (5%) 1.25 1.35 (7%)

(1) See "Abbreviations" included in this press release.

(2) Source: Sproule September 30, 2021 Price Forecast, Historical Prices.

West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") on average improved by 72% and 69% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 respectively, compared to the same periods in the prior year. Similarly, pricing on Western Canadian Select ("WCS") crude oil increased by 69% and 98% respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the same periods in the prior year. Crude oil prices in 2020 for both Canada and the US were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in 2021 pricing has improved as demand for crude oil recovers and vaccine rollouts continue worldwide. Natural gas prices in Canada also strengthened in 2021, as the 30-day spot AECO price improved by 58% and 56% respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the same periods of the prior year. Offsetting this increase in pricing, the US dollar to the Canadian dollar foreign exchange rate weakened in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the same periods of the prior year, which impacted the cash flows of Western's Canadian customers, when selling US dollar denominated commodities.

3 Source: CAOEC Contractor Summary as at October 25, 2021.

4 Source: CAOEC Fleet List as at October 25, 2021.

In the United States, industry activity improved in the third quarter of 2021. As reported by Baker Hughes Company5, the number of active drilling rigs in the United States increased by approximately 98% to 528 rigs at September 30, 2021, as compared to 266 rigs at September 30, 2020. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on industry activity in both the US and in Canada in 2021. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were also continued industry concerns over market access, increased regulation, and the prevailing customer preference to return cash to shareholders, or pay down debt, rather than grow production through the drill bit in Canada and the US. The number of active rigs in the WCSB improved to 164 active rigs at September 30, 2021, compared to 71 active rigs at September 30, 2020. The CAOEC6 reported that for drilling in Canada, the total number of Operating Days in the WCSB increased by approximately 210% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the same period in the prior year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the total number of Operating Days in the WCSB increased by approximately 38%, compared to the same period of the prior year.

Outlook

Due to increased activity levels in 2021 as a result of a successful COVID-19 vaccine rollout and the lifting of government restrictions, coupled with limited maintenance capital spending on the rig fleet in prior years, as announced previously, Western has increased its capital budget for 2021 by $2 million to approximately $8 million. The revised capital budget is expected to be comprised of $7 million of maintenance capital and $1 million of expansion capital, with $5 million allocated to the contract drilling segment and $3 million allocated to the production services segment. Western believes the revised 2021 capital budget provides a prudent use of cash resources to manage its balance sheet. Western will continue to manage its costs in a disciplined manner and make required adjustments to its capital program as customer demand changes. Currently, 14 of Western's drilling rigs and 26 of Western's well servicing rigs are operating.

While crude oil prices reached historical lows in 2020 due to the demand destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021, crude oil prices began to recover. However, uncertainty now exists concerning the timing of COVID-19 vaccine distribution and the potential impact of COVID-19 variants on possible future government restrictions, both of which have an impact on demand in the near term. The precise duration and extent of the adverse impacts of the current macroeconomic environment and the COVID-19 pandemic on Western's customers, operations, business and global economic activity remains highly uncertain at this time. Additionally, the January 2021 executive order by the President of the United States cancelling the permit that had allowed construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, the uncertain timing of completion of construction on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and the threatened shutdown of Enbridge Line 5, have all resulted in continued uncertainty regarding takeaway capacity. However, activity levels in Canada and the United States for the remainder of 2021 are expected to be marginally higher than 2020 levels. Controlling fixed costs, maintaining balance sheet strength and flexibility and managing through the unprecedented market downturn are priorities for the Company, as prices and demand for Western's services remain below historical levels. Western continues to identify further opportunities to streamline its support structure and implement additional cost control measures.

As at September 30, 2021, Western had $8.4 million drawn on its $60.0 million credit facilities, consisting of its $50.0 million syndicated first lien credit facility (the "Revolving Facility") and its $10.0 million committed operating facility (the "Operating Facility" and together the "Credit Facilities"), which mature on July 1, 2022. Western had drawn $12.5 million on its HSBC Bank Canada ("HSBC") six-year committed term non-revolving facility with the participation of Business Development Canada ("BDC" and together the "HSBC Facility"), which matures on December 31, 2026. Western currently has $211.3 million outstanding on its second lien secured term loan facility (the "Second Lien Facility"), which matures on January 31, 2023.

Oilfield service activity in Canada will be affected by the continued development of resource plays in Alberta and northeast British Columbia which will be impacted by pipeline construction, environmental regulations, and the level of investment in Canada. In the short term, the largest challenges facing the oilfield service industry are a lack of qualified field personnel and ongoing liquidity concerns, due to the prevailing customer preference to return cash to shareholders through share buybacks, increased dividends or repayment of debt, rather than grow production. In the medium term, Western's rig fleet is well positioned to benefit from the LNG Canada liquefied natural gas project now under construction in British Columbia. It remains Western's view that its modern drilling and well servicing rig fleets, reputation, and disciplined cash management provide Western with a competitive advantage.

5 Source: Baker Hughes Company, 2021 Rig Count monthly press releases. 6 Source: CAOEC, monthly Contractor Summary.

Non-IFRS Measures

Western uses certain measures in this press release which do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These measures, which are derived from information reported in the condensed consolidated financial statements, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers. These measures have been described and presented in this press release in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional information regarding the Company. The Non-IFRS measure used in this press release is identified and defined as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA

Earnings before interest and finance costs, taxes, depreciation and amortization, other non-cash items and one-time gains and losses ("Adjusted EBITDA") is a useful supplemental measure as it is used by management and other stakeholders, including current and potential investors, to analyze the Company's principal business activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's principal operating segments, which assists management in monitoring current and forecasting future operations, as certain non-core items such as interest and finance costs, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items and one-time gains and losses are removed. The closest IFRS measure would be net loss for consolidated results.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net loss, as disclosed in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income, to Adjusted EBITDA:



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (stated in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss (10,397) (10,486) (29,791) (33,858) Income tax recovery (357) (3,547) (2,419) (11,781) Loss before income taxes (10,754) (14,033) (32,210) (45,639) Add (deduct):







Depreciation 10,475 11,811 31,761 36,954 Stock based compensation 39 84 219 319 Finance costs 5,851 4,430 14,944 13,582 Other items (602) (22) (617) (2,048) Impairment of property and equipment - - - 11,500 Adjusted EBITDA 5,009 2,270 14,097 14,668

Defined Terms:

Average active rig count (contract drilling): Calculated as drilling rig utilization multiplied by the average number of drilling rigs in the Company's fleet for the period.

Average active rig count (production services): Calculated as service rig utilization multiplied by the average number of service rigs in the Company's fleet for the period.

Drilling rig utilization: Calculated based on Operating Days divided by total available days.

Operating Days: Defined as contract drilling days, calculated on a spud to rig release basis.

Service Hours: Defined as well servicing hours completed.

Service rig utilization: Calculated based on Service Hours divided by available hours, being 10 hours per day, per well servicing rig, 365 days per year.

Contract Drilling Rig Classifications:

Cardium class rig: Defined as any contract drilling rig which has a total hookload less than or equal to 399,999 lbs (or 177,999 daN).

Montney class rig: Defined as any contract drilling rig which has a total hookload between 400,000 lbs (or 178,000 daN) and 499,999 lbs (or 221,999 daN).

Duvernay class rig: Defined as any contract drilling rig which has a total hookload equal to or greater than 500,000 lbs (or 222,000 daN).

Abbreviations:

Barrel ("bbl");

Basis point ("bps"): A 1% change equals 100 basis points and a 0.01% change is equal to one basis point;

Canadian Association of Energy Contractors ("CAOEC");

DecaNewton ("daN");

International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS");

Pounds ("lbs");

Thousand cubic feet ("mcf");

Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin ("WCSB");

Western Canadian Select ("WCS"); and

West Texas Intermediate ("WTI").

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This press release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to Western that are based on the expectations of Western as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Western which may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All information and statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature constitute forward-looking information, and words and phrases such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "potential", "continue", "looking to", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking information. Such information represents the Company's internal projections, estimates or beliefs concerning, among other things, an outlook on the estimated amounts and timing of additions to property and equipment, anticipated future debt levels and revenues or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: commodity pricing; the future demand for the Company's services and equipment, in particular, in light of the low commodity price environment associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the related economic environment; the potential impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States, including the potential impacts of vaccine rollouts and the lifting of government restrictions; the pricing for the Company's services and equipment; the terms of existing and future drilling contracts in Canada and the US and the revenue resulting therefrom; the Company's maintenance and expansion capital plans for 2021 and its ability to make changes thereto in response to customer demands; the Company's liquidity needs including the ability of current capital resources to cover Western's financial obligations; expectations as to the changes in crude oil transportation capacity through pipeline developments and uncertainties relating thereto; expectations as to the benefits of the LNG Canada natural gas project in British Columbia on the Company and its rig fleet; the potential impact of changes to laws, governmental and environmental regulations; the expectation of continued investment in the Canadian crude oil and natural gas industry; the development of Alberta and British Columbia resource plays; expectations relating to producer spending and activity levels for oilfield services; the Company's approach to management of its budget and operations; the Company's ability to maintain a competitive advantage; and the Company's ability to find and maintain enough field crew members.

The material assumptions in making the forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: demand levels and pricing for oilfield services; demand for crude oil and natural gas and the price and volatility of crude oil and natural gas; pressures on commodity pricing; the continued business relationships between the Company and its significant customers; the Company's competitive advantage; crude oil transport, pipeline and LNG export facility approval and development; the Company's ability to finance its operations; the effectiveness of the Company's cost structure and capital budget; the effects of seasonal and weather conditions on operations and facilities; the competitive environment to which the various business segments are, or may be, exposed in all aspects of their business and the Company's competitive position therein; the ability of the Company's various business segments to access equipment (including spare parts and new technologies); assumptions with respect to global economic conditions and the accuracy of the Company's market outlook expectations for 2021 and in the future; the Company's expectations regarding the impacts, direct and indirect, of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, customers, business partners, employees, supply chain, other stakeholders and the overall economy; changes in laws or regulations; currency exchange fluctuations; the ability of the Company to attract and retain skilled labour and qualified management; the ability to retain and attract significant customers; the ability to maintain a satisfactory safety record; and general business, economic and market conditions.

Although Western believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information as Western cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risk that improvements in the commodity price environment arising from the rollout of vaccines and the lifting of government restrictions will not continue such that prices will reduce and low prices will be sustained for an indefinite period, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting effects on economic conditions, restrictions imposed by public health authorities or governments, fiscal and monetary responses by governments and financial institutions, the potential need to issue additional debt or equity and the potential resulting dilution of shareholders and disruptions to global supply chains and other general industry, economic, market and business conditions. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and assumptions are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect Western's operations and financial results are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Western's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 which may be accessed through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Western does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

