WESTERN ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

CALGARY, AB, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Alex R.N. MacAusland, President and CEO of Western Energy Services Corp. (the "Company" or "Western") (TSX: WRG) announced today that Jeffrey K. Bowers, Senior VP Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary has resigned to actively pursue other opportunities. Mr. Bowers' resignation will be effective on May 28, 2024.

In commenting on Mr. Bowers' pending departure, Mr. MacAusland stated: "Jeffrey, a co-founder of Western, contributed significantly to the growth and success of our Company over the past 14 years. We will miss his leadership and strategic financial direction. On behalf of the Board, the executive group, and our employees, as well as personally, I want to thank Jeffrey for his dedication and many contributions and wish him continued success in his future endeavours."

The Company has retained a recruitment firm to assist in identifying candidates as Mr. Bowers' successor. Mr. Bowers will remain with the Company on an interim basis until a successor is appointed.

About Western

Western is a progressive energy service company which provides contract drilling services through its division, Horizon Drilling in Canada, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Stoneham Drilling Corporation in the United States. Additionally, Western provides production services in Canada through its wholly­-owned subsidiary Western Production Services Corp. and through its division, Eagle Well Servicing which provides well servicing, and its division Aero Rental Services which provides oilfield rental services.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expected", "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information regarding the pending effective date of Jeffrey Bowers' resignation as CFO, the planned continued engagement of Mr. Bowers on an interim basis and plans for the appointment of Mr. Bowers' replacement. These forward-looking statements and information are based on expectations and assumptions made by Western in light of its experience and its current understanding of the plans for the transition of the CFO role. Although Western believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information as Western cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Western does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Western Energy Services Corp.

For further information: Alex R.N. MacAusland, President and CEO at 403.984.5916.