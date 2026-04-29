WESTERN ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES DIRECTOR ELECTION RESULTS AND APPOINTMENT OF ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR

CALGARY, AB, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Western Energy Services Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRG) today announces the director election results from its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders held on April 29, 2026. According to the proxies received and ballots cast at the meeting, the following six nominees were elected as directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the by-laws of the Company:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Trent Boehm 21,417,866 >99.99% 228 <0.01% Colleen Cebuliak 21,417,862 >99.99% 232 <0.01% Tomer Cohen 21,414,134 99.98 % 3,960 0.02 % Lorne A. Gartner 21,414,124 99.98 % 3,970 0.02 % Ronald P. Mathison 21,417,866 >99.99% 228 <0.01% John R. Rooney 21,417,866 >99.99% 228 <0.01%

The full results on all matters voted upon at the meeting will be filed on Western's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Following the annual meeting of shareholders, the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Gavin Lane, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, as an additional director, effective immediately. Mr. Lane will serve as a director until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his successor is elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the by-laws of the Company.

Western is a progressive energy service company which provides contract drilling services through its division, Horizon Drilling in Canada, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Stoneham Drilling Corporation in the United States. Additionally, Western provides production services in Canada through its division, Eagle Well Servicing which provides well servicing and its division Aero Rental Services which provides oilfield rental services.

SOURCE Western Energy Services Corp.

For more information, please contact: Gavin Lane, President and CEO, or Orson Ross, CFO at 403.984.5916.