WESTERN ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

CALGARY, AB, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Alex R.N. MacAusland, President and CEO of Western Energy Services Corp. (the "Company" or "Western") (TSX: WRG) announced the appointment of Gavin Lane as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

Over his 19+ year career, Mr. Lane has held executive-level finance roles in both private and publicly traded companies. Mr. Lane's previous roles include Chief Financial Officer at Indigena Drilling Inc. and BTG Energy Corp., and Vice-President Finance at Trinidad Drilling Inc.

In commenting on Mr. Lane's appointment, Mr. MacAusland stated: "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Lane to the Western team. With his financial acumen and industry experience, we expect Gavin to add depth and insight to our financial operations."

About Western

Western is a progressive energy services company which provides contract drilling services through its division, Horizon Drilling in Canada, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Stoneham Drilling Corporation in the United States. Additionally, Western provides production services in Canada through its wholly-owned subsidiary Western Production Services Corp. and through its division, Eagle Well Servicing which provides well servicing, and its division Aero Rental Services which provides oilfield rental services.

