WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON CASINO ASSESSMENT PROCESS

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Casino Mining Corporation ("Casino") has been informed by the Executive Committee of the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") that it is necessary to revise the Environmental and Socio-Economic Statement Guidelines (the "Guidelines"), which were issued June 20, 2016 following the Casino Copper-Gold Project's (the "Project") referral to a Panel of the Board (the "Panel Review").

The need to revise the Guidelines is the result of discussions between the Company and YESAB on how to address changes in assessment methods, environmental best practices, and enhancements to the Project that have occurred since the issuance of the original Guidelines in 2016. The revision process will commence immediately and is not expected to have a material impact on overall permitting timelines.

The Guidelines are an important component of the Panel Review process and outline the structure and scope of the Environmental and Socio-Economic Statement Casino will submit to describe the potential effects of the Project, showing stakeholders how the Project can be developed in a socially and environmentally responsible way.

Revising the Guidelines ensures that the Panel Review process reflects leading industry best practices. The revision process includes a public comment period that provides Casino with an opportunity to engage the broader public in addition to Federal, Territorial and First Nation governments.

"The Company is committed to ensuring that review of the Casino Project occurs in a robust manner using the most up to date methodologies in environmental assessment and this review will achieve that without material impact to overall timelines." stated Paul West-Sells, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident that the Casino Project is a great asset for Yukon that will provide benefits to Yukon communities and First Nations for generations to come."

ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

