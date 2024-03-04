WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH SANDEEP SINGH

VANCOUVER, BC, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed its previously announced C$3 million private placement with Sandeep Singh.

Mr. Singh acquired 2,222,222 common shares at a price of C$1.35 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$3 million.

ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com.

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh

Chief Executive Officer

Western Copper and Gold Corporation

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation