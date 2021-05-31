Western Copper and Gold Announces Completion of C$25.6 Million Strategic Investment by Rio Tinto

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed its previously announced C$25.6 million strategic investment by Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto"), to advance the Company's copper-gold Casino Project in the Yukon.

Rio Tinto acquired 11,808,490 common shares at a price of C$2.17 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$25.6 million, resulting in Rio Tinto owning approximately 8.0% of Western's outstanding shares.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com.

