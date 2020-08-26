Western Atlas Resources Announces Completion of the Initial Diamond Drill Program at its Meadowbank Gold Project

Drilling operations commenced on July 14, 2020. All 13 holes initially planned were completed for a total of 3,545 meters of the proposed up to 4,000 metres program (Table 1). The drilling focused on targets previously identified including geological features such as banded iron formation (BIF) and shear zones with interpreted total strike lengths of 15 km and 6 km, respectively (Figures 1 and 2).

Western Atlas' exploration team's effort is currently focused on the logging and sample preparation. Analytical results from the drill program are anticipated between September and the end of October.

Paul Chamois, P.Geo, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for reviewing and supervising the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

COVID-19

Western Atlas received clearance from the Chief Public Health Officer of Nunavut ("CPHO") and all personnel have completed a 14 days quarantine before entering Nunavut.

At the present time there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut or among the Western Atlas team members. The Company is working together with its stakeholders to ensure the continued health of local residents in the community in which it operates and will reassess the situation on an ongoing basis.

About Western Atlas

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WA. Western Atlas is focused on the acquisition and development of scalable precious metals projects in premier mining jurisdictions. Western Atlas's wholly-owned subsidiary, 5530 Nunavut Inc., holds its interests in the Meadowbank project located in Nunavut, Canada.

