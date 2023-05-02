Western Atlas Resources Announces Appointment of New Director

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Western Atlas Resources Inc. ("Western Atlas" or the "Company") (TSXV: WA), is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Wilkinson, M.Sc. (Geology), B.Sc. (Geology), MBA, as Director of the Company.

About Mr. Wilkinson

Mr. Wilkinson brings to Western Atlas multidecades of experience, having acted as president of numerous resource companies and investment funds. His prior experience includes President and CEO of ValGold Resources Ltd., President and CEO of Blue Star Gold Corp., a founding director of Colombia Gold Corp. and an independent director of Bolivar Gold Corp., President, CEO and a director of Northern Orion Explorations Ltd. and a mining analyst for RBC Dominion Securities Inc., responsible for small capitalization and gold and base metal companies. Mr. Wilkinson holds his MBA from Clarkson University, Potsdam, New York, his M.Sc. (Geology) from Carleton University and his B.Sc. (Geology) from the University of Western Ontario. In addition, Mr. Wilkinson sits on the Dean of Science advisory board at Western University in London, Ontario.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Wilkinson to our board of directors. His professional experience and successful track record will provide valuable support for the growth of Western Atlas and we look forward to working with him." commented Fabio Capponi, Chief Executive Officer of Western Atlas.

In connection with Mr. Wilkinson's appointment, the Company granted 500,000 incentive stock options and 300,000 restricted share units. These stock options will be exercisable at $0.05 per share, for a term of two years. The terms of the stock options will be in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan subject to regulatory approval. The terms of the restricted share units will be in accordance with the Company's Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan.

Concurrently Susan Rubin has stepped down as a Director of the company.

About Western Atlas

The Company's common share are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WA. Western Atlas is focused on the acquisition and development of scalable precious metals projects in premier mining jurisdictions. Western Atlas's wholly owned subsidiary, 5530 Nunavut Inc., holds its interests in the Meadowbank project located in Nunavut, Canada.

