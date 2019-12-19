Western Announces Significant Northern Extension of Casino

The exploration program consisted of a total of 13,590 m of diamond drilling in 69 completed holes. There were three targets for the drilling: in-fill drilling of inferred mineralization located in the 22-year pit outlined by the January 25, 2013 Casino Project Feasibility Study (the "Feasibility Study"); step-out drilling to the west, near the recently acquired Canadian Creek property; and step-out drilling to the north (see Figure 1).

Of particular note is the step-out drilling to the North. Nine of the ten holes drilled in this area encountered significant widths of mineralization above the cut-off grade of 0.20% copper equivalent1 ("Cut-off grade") in an area that previously was not thought to have significant mineralized material (see Table 1). The mineralization is associated with a satellite intrusive and breccia complex located near the main Casino intrusion and represents a new zone. Seven of the ten holes terminated in above Cut-off grade mineralization indicating the potential for more mineralization at depth. This region remains open to the north.

All holes in the step-out drilling to the west intercepted mineralization greater than the Cut-off grade and three of the six holes terminated in above Cut-off grade mineralization demonstrating that the Casino hypogene mineralization system is continuous on to the recently acquired Canadian Creek property and is still open at depth and to the west.

The in-fill drilling campaign, targeting the edges of the deposit, was also very successful, with 49 of the 53 holes drilled intercepting mineralization greater than the Cut-off grade. In addition to the hole DH19-21 that returned 55.1 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 2.97 metres ("m") at a depth of 147.98 m, reported earlier (see news release dated September 24, 2019), additional intercepts include hole DH19-10 that returned 4.78 g/t gold over 1.0 m at a depth of 174.0 m and hole DH19-13 that returned 3.55 g/t gold over 2.0 m at a depth of 129.0 m. These high-gold intercepts occur in fault structures and are associated with late phase alteration cross cutting the earlier porphyry related alteration. Additional, closer spaced drilling is needed to determine the full extent of these gold enriched structures.

As a result of the continuing success of the exploration program and other considerations, the Company has informed Yukon Environmental and Socioeconomic Assessment Board that it will continue to defer submission of its ESE Statement.

"This was a tremendously successful drill campaign", said Paul West-Sells, President & CEO, "The in-fill drilling met and exceeded targets, we found new high-grade gold mineralization, and extended the Casino deposit to the north and to the west. We are currently planning additional drilling to further define these areas, and Canadian Creek targets, including a potential new porphyry deposit, next year."

Table 1: Significant drill intercepts from 2019 drill program.

Hole Hole

Length (m) From

(m) To (m) Width2

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(%) CuEq1

(%) Northern Extension DH 19-60 182.27 30.48 143.96 113.48 0.18 0.13 1.19 0.01 0.33 DH 19-61 148.77 3.05 145.65 142.60 0.14 0.17 1.42 0.01 0.31 DH 19-62 150.88 24.85 150.88 126.03 0.13 0.10 0.71 0.01 0.25 DH 19-63 188.98 9.14 188.98 179.84 0.12 0.14 1.32 0.01 0.29 Including

69.00 71.00 2.00 0.63 0.14 0.70 0.07 1.11 DH 19-64 150.88 21.40 150.88 129.48 0.12 0.13 0.80 0.01 0.28 DH 19-65 150.88 6.10 150.88 144.78 0.15 0.17 1.30 0.01 0.32 DH 19-66 152.40 1.17 152.40 151.23 0.11 0.11 1.04 0.01 0.26 DH 19-67 147.83 4.57 29.00 24.43 0.06 0.22 1.10 0.01 0.25 and

40.00 147.83 107.83 0.19 0.15 1.91 0.01 0.38 DH 19-68 150.24 38.50 83.35 44.85 0.17 0.11 1.62 0.01 0.31 DH 19-69 150.88 27.43 120.00 92.57 0.09 0.10 3.39 0.01 0.22 West Extension CRD 19-54 201.17 85.34 99.50 14.16 0.12 0.07 5.07 0.00 0.21 CRD 19-55 204.23 29.30 204.23 174.93 0.07 0.18 1.67 0.00 0.26 including

183.40 185.40 2.00 0.30 3.60 6.10 0.00 2.66 CRD 19-56 216.91 56.00 70.80 14.80 0.08 0.15 1.43 0.02 0.27 and

150.80 162.80 12.00 0.06 0.16 0.49 0.03 0.35 and

189.80 216.41 26.61 0.07 0.24 2.65 0.01 0.31 including

197.30 198.30 1.00 0.27 2.68 14.00 0.01 2.14 CRD 19-57 201.17 30.48 89.92 59.44 0.07 0.22 2.76 0.00 0.24 CRD 19-58 201.17 77.57 96.01 18.44 0.06 0.13 0.93 0.01 0.21 CRD 19-59 201.17 35.05 201.17 166.12 0.10 0.17 2.29 0.01 0.30 Including

185.93 187.39 1.50 0.61 0.65 5.20 0.01 1.13 including

120.17 122.52 2.35 0.03 0.28 6.30 0.21 1.46 In-fill Drilling DH 19-03 150.88 36.00 83.00 47.00 0.11 0.14 1.32 0.00 0.22 and

113.00 150.88 37.88 0.10 0.11 0.75 0.02 0.26 DH 19-04A 150.88 36.60 150.88 114.28 0.06 0.24 3.34 0.00 0.26 including

148.00 150.88 2.88 0.07 2.40 3.20 0.00 1.64 DH 19-05 150.88 40.08 58.00 17.92 0.03 0.22 1.45 0.00 0.20 and

76.00 85.00 9.00 0.03 0.23 1.72 0.00 0.20 and

108.00 114.00 6.00 0.03 0.25 1.73 0.00 0.22 DH 19-06 201.17 67.06 197.00 129.94 0.17 0.11 1.26 0.00 0.26 DH 19-07 199.64 33.53 39.62 6.09 0.01 0.11 1.90 0.03 0.28 and

60.96 199.64 138.68 0.15 0.18 2.53 0.06 0.64 including

116.00 149.00 33.00 0.17 0.18 2.40 0.19 1.37 DH 19-09 150.88 24.38 150.88 126.50 0.16 0.19 4.48 0.00 0.35 including

36.58 39.62 3.00 0.06 0.18 131.00 0.00 1.30 including

72.00 75.00 3.00 0.81 0.30 1.50 0.01 1.09 DH 19-10 249.94 168.00 175.00 7.00 0.23 1.71 5.54 0.00 1.39 and

194.00 205.30 11.30 0.06 0.49 1.45 0.00 0.40 including

170.00 172.00 2.00 0.14 3.12 4.70 0.00 2.18 including

174.00 175.00 1.00 1.04 4.78 21.00 0.00 4.28 DH 19-12 150.88 28.96 150.88 121.92 0.17 0.16 1.77 0.00 0.31 DH 19-13 199.64 12.00 18.00 6.00 0.00 0.60 4.65 0.00 0.45 and

102.00 173.00 71.00 0.14 0.32 2.82 0.02 0.46 including

129.00 131.00 2.00 0.35 3.55 3.50 0.00 2.67 including

162.00 164.00 2.00 0.20 1.38 8.30 0.07 1.54 DH 19-14 150.88 84.00 94.00 10.00 0.02 0.26 4.62 0.00 0.23 and

111.00 123.00 12.00 0.08 0.42 5.05 0.00 0.39 DH 19-15 150.27 15.24 150.27 135.03 0.21 0.14 2.32 0.01 0.36 including

89.00 99.00 10.00 0.37 0.26 3.97 0.02 0.68 DH 19-16 150.13 6.10 24.38 18.28 0.07 0.13 0.90 0.01 0.20 and

36.00 82.00 46.00 0.15 0.12 0.92 0.01 0.30 and

98.00 150.13 52.13 0.08 0.08 1.09 0.02 0.23 DH 19-17 150.88 27.20 33.00 5.80 0.03 0.07 0.90 0.03 0.23 and

60.00 127.10 67.10 0.20 0.11 1.10 0.01 0.34 Including

66.00 67.14 1.10 0.73 0.54 3.70 0.00 1.12 including

96.01 97.21 1.20 0.17 0.04 0.50 0.28 1.75 DH 19-18 149.66 6.10 12.19 6.09 0.05 0.16 3.10 0.01 0.25 and

51.62 149.66 98.04 0.15 0.08 0.90 0.01 0.25 DH 19-19 150.57 9.50 150.57 141.07 0.13 0.16 1.75 0.01 0.31 DH 19-20 150.88 7.62 16.76 9.14 0.07 0.20 10.74 0.01 0.32 and

67.00 150.80 83.80 0.19 0.28 1.00 0.01 0.43 Including

81.00 84.00 3.00 0.80 0.24 0.60 0.01 1.04 including

120.00 123.00 3.00 0.42 2.63 5.80 0.01 2.20 DH 19-21 249.94 91.00 97.00 6.00 0.07 0.53 1.02 0.00 0.42 and

124.00 157.00 33.00 0.04 5.15 0.87 0.00 3.34 including

147.98 150.95 2.97 0.07 55.10 1.80 0.00 35.25 and

194.24 218.00 23.76 0.18 0.15 3.82 0.00 0.31 and

236.00 249.94 13.94 0.17 0.21 2.42 0.00 0.32 DH 19-22A 150.88 145.00 150.88 5.88 0.05 0.46 1.39 0.00 0.36 DH 19-23 249.63 76.20 83.30 7.10 0.15 0.14 3.17 0.00 0.26 and

95.43 104.40 8.97 0.04 0.41 0.61 0.00 0.31 and

164.60 181.88 17.28 0.02 0.29 1.01 0.00 0.22 DH 19-24 150.88 96.00 102.00 6.00 0.07 0.22 9.75 0.00 0.29 DH 19-25 152.40 6.10 51.82 45.72 0.11 0.11 1.25 0.00 0.20 and

78.00 152.40 77.40 0.11 0.14 3.29 0.00 0.24 DH 19-26A 225.55 7.62 225.55 217.93 0.11 0.15 1.26 0.02 0.31 DH 19-27 251.46 190.53 202.53 12.00 0.04 0.29 0.90 0.00 0.23 DH 19-28 150.88 60.96 100.59 39.63 0.03 0.29 0.60 0.00 0.22 and

117.35 129.50 12.15 0.05 0.24 0.84 0.00 0.21 including

76.20 79.25 3.05 0.01 1.31 0.25 0.00 0.84 DH 19-30 249.94 96.91 101.06 4.15 0.11 0.17 1.09 0.00 0.24 and

134.11 143.00 8.89 0.11 0.15 2.74 0.01 0.26 and

159.00 171.00 12.00 0.11 0.15 0.65 0.00 0.22 and

201.00 245.00 44.00 0.12 0.16 1.36 0.00 0.24 DH 19-31 300.23 15.24 292.61 277.37 0.13 0.18 3.17 0.01 0.31 including

85.5 88.5 3.00 0.79 0.90 47.00 0.00 1.79 DH 19-32 300.28 144.73 153.36 8.63 0.04 0.25 0.32 0.00 0.21 and

185.00 192.00 7.00 0.03 0.32 1.23 0.00 0.25 and

210.31 216.56 6.25 0.11 0.21 3.06 0.00 0.27 DH 19-33 201.17 40.85 98.45 57.60 0.02 0.36 0.28 0.00 0.25 and

142.86 201.17 58.31 0.03 0.30 1.20 0.00 0.24 DH 19-34 150.88 115.15 128.98 13.83 0.15 0.16 0.99 0.00 0.27 DH 19-35 201.17 111.25 127.71 16.46 0.11 0.16 3.51 0.00 0.25 and

146.00 155.14 9.14 0.10 0.17 1.37 0.00 0.23 and

173.00 201.17 28.17 0.10 0.14 0.69 0.00 0.21 DH 19-36 300.23 32.00 300.23 268.23 0.13 0.16 1.35 0.00 0.31 Including

121.00 124.00 3.00 0.49 0.64 1.70 0.02 1.01 DH 19-37 150.88 15.25 30.00 14.75 0.05 0.31 0.62 0.00 0.25 and

57.02 81.00 23.98 0.05 0.44 0.86 0.00 0.34 including

78.00 81.00 3.00 0.13 1.23 1.60 0.00 0.93 DH 19-38 400.81 53.00 80.00 27.00 0.00 0.28 0.96 0.00 0.20 DH 19-39 300.23 172.21 186.36 14.15 0.03 0.37 1.03 0.00 0.27 and

242.00 260.60 18.60 0.04 0.28 8.67 0.00 0.30 and

288.04 294.13 6.09 0.04 0.76 1.60 0.00 0.54 DH 19-40 251.46 3.05 33.53 30.48 0.00 0.30 0.39 0.00 0.20 and

42.67 66.00 23.33 0.03 0.29 0.25 0.00 0.21 DH 19-41 150.88 22.50 78.50 56.00 0.03 0.27 1.38 0.00 0.22 and

114.50 135.59 21.09 0.03 0.30 0.96 0.00 0.23 DH 19-43 201.17 22.86 201.17 178.31 0.14 0.16 1.40 0.01 0.30 DH 19-44 300.23 7.50 300.23 292.73 0.15 0.17 1.08 0.01 0.32 DH 19-46 250.85 42.67 64.95 22.28 0.09 0.18 0.97 0.00 0.24 and

76.20 86.60 10.40 0.12 0.11 0.49 0.00 0.20 and

111.25 121.25 10.00 0.11 0.12 1.54 0.00 0.20 and

167.90 177.58 9.68 0.15 0.16 4.40 0.00 0.30 and

245.00 250.85 5.85 0.24 0.25 8.49 0.00 0.47 DH 19-47 300.23 32.00 263.65 231.65 0.15 0.16 1.15 0.01 0.29 DH 19-48 326.14 12.19 132.50 120.31 0.16 0.19 0.98 0.01 0.33 DH 19-49 150.88 24.00 42.30 18.30 0.06 0.19 2.82 0.00 0.22 and

51.30 65.50 14.20 0.15 0.08 0.62 0.00 0.22 and

109.50 115.50 6.00 0.12 0.16 0.40 0.00 0.22 DH 19-50 201.17 31.00 201.17 170.17 0.17 0.19 1.07 0.01 0.33 DH 19-51 201.17 18.20 201.17 182.97 0.14 0.14 2.02 0.00 0.27 DH 19-52 150.88 0.00 77.93 77.93 0.13 0.12 1.24 0.00 0.24 and

91.10 130.76 39.66 0.15 0.11 1.00 0.00 0.25 DH 19-53 201.17 12.19 36.58 24.39 0.20 0.17 0.57 0.00 0.32

1 CuEq Metal Prices: US$2.00/lb copper, US$875/oz gold, US$11.25/lb molybdenum, US$11.25/oz silver with no adjustment for metallurgical recovery. 2 Widths are core length, not true width of mineralized intersection

John McClintock, P.Eng. is the qualified person responsible for the execution of the Casino Project exploration program and the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

QA/QC including assurance of chain of custody has been implemented. Split core samples are prepared and analyzed by ALS Chemex. Prepared samples are initially run using a four acid digestion process and conventional multi-element ICP-AES analysis. Additional assaying for total copper and molybdenum is run using a 4 acid digestion – AES or AAS method to a 0.001% detection limit. Gold assays are run using 30 gram sample fire assay with an AA finish to a 0.005 ppm detection limit, with samples greater than 10 ppm finished gravimetrically. The QA/QC procedure involves regular submission of Certified Analytical Standards and property specific duplicates.

