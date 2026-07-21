Westech Industrial Named Official Penberthy Representative for Western Canada

Customers across Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia can now access Penberthy products with local application guidance and technical support from Westech.

CALGARY, AB, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Westech Industrial Ltd. is pleased to announce that it is now the official representative for Penberthy products in Western Canada, serving customers across Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

The addition of Penberthy strengthens Westech's ability to support customers with a broader range of trusted industrial solutions. The product offering includes liquid level gauges, boiler level trim, gauge cocks, sight flow indicators, jets, eductors and related equipment for process and utility applications.

"Adding Penberthy to our product offering gives us another way to support customers while providing the application guidance, product knowledge and technical support they expect from Westech," said James Gillespie, Product Manager at Westech Industrial.

Westech will support customers with product selection, quotation assistance, application review and coordination for replacement equipment and new projects. For applications that form part of a larger project scope, Westech can also provide Custom Fabrication and integrated solutions, including packaged systems, control panels, analyzer shelters, winterized assemblies and other field-ready process solutions.

Penberthy products are now available for quotation and order through Westech Industrial in Western Canada.

About Westech Industrial Ltd.

For over 60 years, Westech Industrial Ltd. has supported Canadian industry as a trusted distributor and integrator of instrumentation, analytical, valve, measurement, combustion, safety, and process control solutions. With offices and technical support across Canada, Westech provides customers with product expertise, application support, service capabilities, and custom fabrication solutions for a wide range of industrial markets.

https://westech-ind.com

About Penberthy

Penberthy provides trusted products for a range of industrial process applications. Through Westech Industrial, customers in Western Canada can access Penberthy product support, quotations, ordering assistance, and application guidance.

https://www.penberthyprocess.com/

SOURCE Westech Industrial Ltd.

For more information, contact Westech Industrial at 1-800-912-9262 or [email protected].