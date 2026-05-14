Westcan ACS Joins Ericsson's Channel Partner Program To Deliver Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions Across Western Canada

EDMONTON, AB, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Helix Advanced Communications & Infrastructure, Inc., operating as Westcan Advanced Communications Solutions, today announced that it will be offering Ericsson Enterprise Wireless WAN solutions/ Ericsson Enterprise 5G including private 5G and enterprise coverage across Western Canada, NWT, Nunavut and the Yukon. As a member of Ericsson's Solutions Partner Program Westcan ACS can accelerate the implementation of enterprise 5G infrastructure for branch, mobile and IoT connectivity (WWAN) and private 5G solutions.

Headquartered in Edmonton Alberta, Westcan ACS is Western Canada's leading Wireless Solutions Integrator specializing in advanced wireless communications, networking, and infrastructure solutions. Founded in 1977, Westcan provides engineering and design of wireless network solutions to Enterprise, Mining, Public Safety, Commercial and Heavy Industrial clients throughout Western Canada. Westcan ACS are specialists in critical Land Mobile Radio solutions, Microwave Broadband solutions, Wireless SCADA network deployments and ongoing preventative and emergency network maintenance services.

"As the market continues to evolve, private LTE is emerging as a real solution for enterprises that need reliable, secure connectivity on their own terms" says Craig Baker, Vice President of Westcan ACS. "Ericsson is the global leader in this space. They've built some of the most advanced private network infrastructure in the world, and we're proud to be bringing that capability to our customers here in Western Canada."

Ericsson's enterprise wireless solutions enable organizations to innovate, operate, and grow anywhere -- without constraints. Ericsson NetCloud, Cradlepoint routers, and Enterprise 5G solutions provide the flexibility of public and private 5G, with the zero-trust security of simplified SASE.

Ericsson's Enterprise 5G solutions provide the best coverage, mobility, and reliability for the most challenging environments on the planet. Ericsson's portfolio is the most versatile range of private LTE, 5G, and coverage extension solutions providing users/ our customers the choices that best support their use cases. Building the right solution has never been easier with simplified subscription packages, management options, and add-on features

"Enterprises continue to increase the use of automation, improve safety, and invest in seamless connectivity to meet end-user expectations," said Matt Cook, Chief Sales Officer, Enterprise Wireless, Ericsson. "Ericsson has selected Westcan ACS as a member of its Solutions Partner program because of this partner's world class technology, services, and support organization that will help accelerate successful deployments and create a positive customer experience.

Members of Ericsson's Enterprise Wireless Solutions Partner Program benefit from best-in-class training, implementation guides, and educational and demand-generation tools to help drive customer engagement and success. Westcan ACS will now be able to become the default choice and trusted partner for any organization's secure wireless network infrastructure. As enterprises increasingly rely on seamless and secure connectivity, Westcan is poised to harness the full potential of 5G cellular technology and enhanced data capabilities, ensuring that their customers stay agile, innovative, and ahead in the digital age.

To learn more on Westcan Advanced Communications Solutions, please visit: www.westcan-acs.com

For more information on Ericsson Private Networks, visit https://www.ericsson.com/en/private-networks

SOURCE Westcan Advanced Communications Solutions