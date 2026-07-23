West Vancouver highest spender across metro Vancouver municipalities at $3,879; Surrey was lowest at $1,646

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Per-person municipal government spending (in inflation-adjusted dollars) grew in every major municipal government in metro Vancouver from 2009 to 2024, with West Vancouver having the highest per person spending in 2024, and Surrey the lowest, finds a new study published by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

"Municipal governments in metro Vancouver have increased their spending per person, after adjusting for inflation. But some have demonstrated greater spending restraint than others. These differences show how decisions made at city hall can have a major impact on how much a municipal government spends and, ultimately, how much taxpayers are required to pay," said Austin Thompson, senior policy analyst at the Fraser Institute and co-author of Comparing per-Person Municipal Spending and Revenue in Metro Vancouver, 2009-2024.

The average metro Vancouver municipal government increased per person spending by 14.5 per cent, adjusted for inflation, between 2009 and 2024 (the latest year of comparable data).

In 2024, West Vancouver was the highest spender ($3,879 per person) followed by Vancouver ($3,076), and New Westminster ($2,940)--all exceeding the municipal average ($2,387)--while Surrey spent the least at $1,646 per person.

The municipalities with the largest increases in per person government spending (inflation adjusted) between 2009 and 2024 were: Pitt Meadows (30.6 per cent), Port Moody (24.3 per cent), West Vancouver (19.9 per cent), and Vancouver (19.1 per cent).

The City of Langley recorded the lowest in per-person inflation-adjusted spending at 3.8 per cent.

Unsurprisingly, there is a connection between municipal government spending and revenue. West Vancouver had the highest per-person municipal revenue ($4,387) in 2024, while the City of Langley had the lowest ($2,463).

"Municipal governments that decide to spend more also need to raise more revenue, which can mean higher taxes for residents," said Thompson.

"The data in this study can help residents assess whether they're getting good value for their municipal tax dollars by clarifying how their municipal government's spending and revenue have changed over time, and how that compares to nearby municipalities."

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The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, and Halifax and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org

SOURCE The Fraser Institute

MEDIA CONTACT: Austin Thompson, Senior Policy Analyst, Fraser Institute; To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact: Erin Clemens, Fraser Institute, (604) 688-0221 Ext. 615, [email protected]