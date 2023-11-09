WEST SIDE SQUARE DEVELOPMENT FUND RAISES US$50 MILLION MAXIMUM SIZE INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING AND ACQUIRES INTEREST IN WEST SIDE SQUARE PROJECT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - West Side Square Development Fund (the "Trust") announced today that it has raised its maximum offering size of US$50 million and completed its initial public offering (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, the Trust issued US$50,000,000 of trust units, consisting of 3,920,170 Class A Units, 57,500 Class E Units, 1,483,000 Class F Units and 1,022,000 Class U Units (collectively, the "Units") at a price of C$10.00 per Class A Unit and Class F Unit and US$10.00 per Class E Unit and Class U Unit.

The Trust is a newly-created, unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of indirectly owning an interest in the development of a mixed-use purpose-built rental building containing 477 rental units and approximately 9,800 square feet of commercial space located at 66 Broadway in the Journal Square neighborhood in Jersey City, New Jersey (the "Project"). The Project is located a mile away from the Journal Square Transportation Center, which is an approximate 13-minute train ride from the financial district of Manhattan.

Immediately following closing of the Offering, the Trust indirectly acquired an interest in the Project. Each of Altree Developments Inc. ("Altree"), Avenir Jersey Developments Limited (a company owned by associates of Lanterra Developments Inc.), and Westdale Construction Co. Limited, the sponsors of the Trust, as well as their minority co-investors have retained an ownership interest in the Project. The Trust is managed by Altree Management Inc., an affiliate of Altree.

"We are extremely pleased with the successful completion of the maximum size offering for West Side Square Development Fund. The Trust is the only public single-asset development fund in the market, and we are excited to bring the Project to life," said Zev Mandelbaum, Chief Executive Officer of the Trust and Altree. "We welcome our new co-investors in the Project and look forward to delivering on the Trust's objectives and creating value for unitholders."

The Units were offered to the public by CIBC World Markets Inc., the sole agent for the Offering.

West Side Square Development Fund

