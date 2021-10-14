West Red Lake Gold Drills 77.87 gpt Gold Over 1.9 Metres

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. ("West Red Lake Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: RLG) (OTCQB: RLGMF) (FSE: HYK) announces that it intersected 77.87 grams per tonne gold ("gpt Au") over 1.9 metres ("m") at the Rowan Mine. Drilling targeted gold zones over a 200 m strike length in the area of the Rowan Mine Shaft on the West Red Lake Project, located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario.

The Company's surface drill program at the Rowan Mine was designed to test near surface gold mineralization for a potential surface bulk sample.

Drill Highlights Include:

77.87 gpt Au over 1.9m at 42m below surface from hole RLG 21-098

including 160.20 gpt Au over 0.6m at 42m below surface

7.48 gpt Au over 0.9m at 13m below surface from RLG 21-097

2.74 gpt Au over 2.0m at 6m below surface from RLG 21-100

3.70 gpt Au over 1.5m at 14m below surface from RLG 21-104

4.84 gpt Au over 1.5m at 32m below surface from RLG 21-109

1.26 gpt Au over 4.5m at 20m below surface from RLG 21-110

1.52 gpt Au over 7.5m at 32m below surface from RLG 21-111

2.86 gpt Au over 3.0m at 17m below surface from RLG 21-112

2.98 gpt Au over 4.2m at 150m below surface from RLG 21-113

3.96 gpt Au over 4.5m at 170m below surface from RLG 21-114

(Please refer to our website - www.westredlakegold.com - for a full drill results table)

West Red Lake Gold completed 3,669 m of diamond drilling in twenty holes, including nineteen holes along a 200 m portion of the Rowan Gold Zones near the Rowan Mine Shaft, plus one hole in the northeastern portion of the NT Zone. The drill program at the Rowan Mine was designed to test near surface gold mineralization which could be suitable for a surface bulk sample.

A program of surface channel sampling was performed subsequent to the drill program. Assay results for the channel samples are pending and it is anticipated that they will be released in the coming weeks. The surface samples were designed to further test for near surface gold mineralization for a potential bulk sample location within the 200 m long area that was drilled at shallow depth.

A program of surface channel sampling was also undertaken on the southern portion of the NT Zone. Assay results for these samples are also pending and are anticipated to be released in the coming weeks.

Exploration drilling is next planned at the NT Zone to target the Porphyry Hill Zone situated along the eastern side of the northeastern portion of the NT Zone structure.

Mr. John Kontak, President of West Red Lake Gold stated: "We are very pleased to have sampled the surface and near surface area of the Rowan Gold Deposit for geological information which could potentially lead to designing a near surface bulk sample. We look forward to receiving and reporting the gold assay results from the surface channel samples in the near future. The next step in our exploration plan is to explore the northeastern portion of the NT Zone with drilling to explore the potential of the Porphyry Hill Zone."

Technical Information

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kenneth Guy, P.Geo., a consultant to West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" ("NI 43-101").

All drilling was completed using NQ size core. Gold analyses on the samples collected by West Red Lake Gold were performed by SGS Laboratories Ltd. Analysis consisted of a fire assay of a 50-gram sample with an atomic absorption finish. Samples assaying over 10.0 gpt Au are re-assayed with gravimetric finish. Samples noted to contain visible gold are analyzed via total metallic assay method. A rigorous Quality Control and Assurance Program is in place using control samples including blanks and standards.

The Rowan Mine property presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") inferred mineral resource of 4,468,900 tonnes at an average grade of 7.57 grams per tonne Au containing 1,087,700 ounces of gold with a cut-off grade of 3.0 grams per tonne (NI 43-101 Technical Report dated February 16, 2016 filed on sedar.com and authored by John C. Archibald, B.Sc., P.Geo. and Peter Bevan, P.Eng., and John Kita, P.Eng.).

The inferred resource is located in the area of the historic underground Rowan Mine site and situated within a 1.8km strike length portion of the regional scale Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone.

About West Red Lake Gold Mines

West Red Lake Gold Mines is a Toronto-based minerals exploration company focused on gold exploration and development in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada. The Red Lake Gold District is host to some of the richest gold deposits in the world and has produced 30 million ounces of gold from high grade zones. The Company has assembled a significant property position totalling 3,100 hectares in west Red Lake (the "West Red Lake Project") which contains three former gold mines located 15 km west of the Red Lake mine complex. The Mount Jamie Mine and Red Summit Mine properties are 100% owned by the Company and the Rowan Mine property is held in a 69% - 31% joint venture with Evolution Mining Limited. The West Red Lake Project property covers a 12 km strike length along the Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone and the Company is continuing to explore the property both along strike and to depth during 2021.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining is a leading, globally relevant gold miner. Evolution operates four wholly-owned mines, post completion of the divestment of Mt Carlton announced on 5 October 2021- Cowal in New South Wales, Mungari in Western Australia, Mt Rawdon in Queensland, and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada. In addition, Evolution holds an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold mine in Queensland.

https://twitter.com/westredlakegold

https://www.linkedin.com/company/west-red-lake-gold



The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements". When used in this document, the words "anticipated", "expect", "estimated", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. These statements are based on current expectations of management, however, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. West Red Lake Gold does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc.

For further information: John Kontak, President Phone: 416-203-9181, Email: [email protected] or visit our website at http://www.westredlakegold.com

Related Links

https://www.westredlakegold.com/

