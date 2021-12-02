West Red Lake Gold Assays 149.64 gpt Gold Over 1.0 Metre

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. ("West Red Lake Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: RLG) (OTCQB: RLGMF) (FSE: HYK) announces that it assayed 149.64 grams per tonne gold ("gpt Au") over 1.0 metre ("m"), plus several additional high grade gold intervals from surface channel sampling of gold zones in the area of the Rowan Mine Shaft at the West Red Lake Project located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario.

West Red Lake Gold's surface channel sampling program at the Rowan Mine was designed to test gold mineralization for a potential bulk sample along a 200 m strike length near the Rowan Mine Shaft.

Surface Channel Sample Assay Highlights Include:

149.64 gpt Au over 1.0m, 34m east of the Rowan Mine Shaft ("Shaft")

45.68 gpt Au over 2.0m, 16m east of the Shaft

including 169.20 gpt Au over 0.5m

60.41 gpt Au over 1.2m, 27m west of the Shaft

including 144.81 gpt Au over 0.5m

49.32 gpt Au over 1.3m, 28m west of the Shaft

including 188.52 gpt Au over 0.31m

48.77 gpt Au over 0.9m, 30m west of the Shaft

including 134.33 gpt Au over 0.31m

53.87 gpt Au over 0.34m, 56m west of the Shaft

Additional Surface Channel Sample Highlights Include:

10.98 gpt Au over 1.2m, 25m west of the Shaft

including 18.19 gpt Au over 0.7m

2.93 gpt Au over 3.5m, 75m west of the Shaft

including 6.67 gpt Au over 1.0m

10.82 gpt Au over 0.5m, 25m east of the Shaft

12.38 gpt Au over 0.5m, 27m east of the Shaft

7.35 gpt Au over 1.2m, 33m east of the Shaft

(Full results table on the company website.)

West Red Lake Gold channel sampled 45 locations cut into Rowan Gold Zones 104D and 103C. The best results including the highlights reported above came from Zone 104D. The surface channel program followed after the drill program that targeted near surface gold mineralization at the Rowan Gold Deposit (news release dated October 14, 2021). The purpose of the shallow drill program plus the surface channel sampling program was to identify a prospective bulk sample location. The results indicate that an approximately 100 m long portion of Zone 104D is prospective for a surface bulk sample.

Mr. John Kontak, President of West Red Lake Gold stated "We are very pleased with the numerous high grade gold results from the surface channel sampling program at Rowan. The results enhance the potential for a surface bulk sample at the Rowan Gold Deposit".

In addition to the positive results from surface at the Rowan Gold Deposit, preliminary channel sampling work took place at the eastern edge of the south end of the NT Zone. Future channel sampling work is planned at the south-central portion of the NT Zone to target the surface area above high-grade results drilled in 2020 for a potential bulk sample location at the NT Zone (news release of February 18, 2021).

The next exploration drill program is planned for the NT Zone to target the Porphyry Hill Zone situated along the eastern side of the northeastern portion of the NT Zone structure.

Technical Information

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kenneth Guy, P.Geo., a consultant to West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" ("NI 43-101").

Gold analyses on the samples collected by West Red Lake Gold were performed by SGS Laboratories Ltd. Analysis consisted of a fire assay of a 50-gram sample with an atomic absorption finish. Samples assaying over 10.0 gpt Au are re-assayed with gravimetric finish. Samples noted to contain visible gold are analyzed via total metallic assay method. A rigorous Quality Control and Assurance Program is in place using control samples including blanks and standards.

The Rowan Mine property presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") inferred mineral resource of 4,468,900 tonnes at an average grade of 7.57 grams per tonne Au containing 1,087,700 ounces of gold with a cut-off grade of 3.0 grams per tonne (NI 43-101 Technical Report dated February 16, 2016 filed on sedar.com and authored by John C. Archibald, B.Sc., P.Geo. and Peter Bevan, P.Eng., and John Kita, P.Eng.).

The inferred resource is located in the area of the historic underground Rowan Mine site and situated within a 1.8 km strike length portion of the regional scale Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone.

About West Red Lake Gold Mines

West Red Lake Gold Mines is a Toronto-based minerals exploration company focused on gold exploration and development in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada. The Red Lake Gold District is host to some of the richest gold deposits in the world and has produced 30 million ounces of gold from high grade zones. The Company has assembled a significant property position totalling 3,100 hectares in west Red Lake (the "West Red Lake Project") which contains three former gold mines located 15 km west of the Red Lake mine complex. The Mount Jamie Mine and Red Summit Mine properties are 100% owned by the Company and the Rowan Mine property is held in a 69% - 31% joint venture with Evolution Mining Limited. The West Red Lake Project property covers a 12 km strike length along the Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone and the Company is continuing to explore the property both along strike and to depth.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining is a leading, globally relevant gold miner. Post the completion of the divestment of Mt Carlton announced on 5 October 2021 and the acquisition of the remaining interest in Ernest Henry announced on 17 November 2021, Evolution will operate five wholly-owned mines - Cowal in New South Wales, Mungari in Western Australia, Mt Rawdon and Ernest Henry in Queensland, and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada. Financial year 2022 production guidance is 670,000 – 725,000 ounces of gold at a sector leading All-in Sustaining Cost of A$1,135 – A$1,195 per ounce.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements". When used in this document, the words "anticipated", "expect", "estimated", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. These statements are based on current expectations of management, however, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. West Red Lake Gold does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof, except as required by securities laws.

For further information: John Kontak, President Phone: 416-203-9181, Email: [email protected] or visit our website at https://www.westredlakegold.com/