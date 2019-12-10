West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("WFT") Dividend Notice

VANCOUVER, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on the Common shares and Class B Common shares in the capital of the Company, payable on January 10, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 27, 2019.

Dividends are designated to be eligible dividends pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any applicable provincial legislation pertaining to eligible dividends.

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy with facilities in western Canada and the southern United States.

West Fraser shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol: "WFT".

SOURCE West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

For further information: Chris Virostek, Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, (604) 895-2700, www.westfraser.com

Related Links

www.westfraser.com

